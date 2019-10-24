The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released body cam footage from an Oct. 14 officer-involved shooting in which 53-year-old Bonny Thomas was shot and killed by Senior Police Officer Lamar Glenn.
In the video, Glenn arrives on the scene, where Thomas is holding a knife and has her other hand inside her shirt. Thomas begins walking toward Glenn, who backs up and repeatedly tells her to put the knife down. Thomas repeatedly says, “no.”
Thomas says, “I have a gun and a knife,” and Glenn repeats his commands to put the knife down. Thomas continues to advance, and Glenn shoots Thomas once. Thomas falls to the ground, dropping the knife.
This is ACCPD’s fifth officer-involved shooting this year. On Oct. 5, an officer shot 28-year-old Salvador Salazar,who wielded a machete at officers on Baxter Drive.
According to data from ACCPD’s Transparency in Policing, ACCPD used lethal force just twice between 2015-2018.
According to a database maintained by The Washington Post, 25 people have been shot and killed by police in Georgia this year.
Per ACCPD policy, the officers involved in both recent shootings have been placed on paid administrative leave, and the GBI has taken over the investigation into the incidents.
