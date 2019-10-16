The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released body cam footage of the shooting that took place on Oct. 5 at 190 Baxter Drive. Salvador Salazar, 28, of North Carolina, was shot by ACCPD officer Roger Williams.
In the video, Williams asks Salazar what he is doing and demands he take his hand out of his pocket. As Salazar begins to walk away, Williams orders Salazar to stop several times.
As Williams continues to follow Salazar, Salazar turns and swings at Williams with a machete. Williams fires three shots at Salazar, who falls to the ground.
This was the fourth officer-involved shooting for ACCPD this year. More recently, on Oct. 14, Bonny Thomas, 54, of Athens, was shot and killed by Senior Police Officer Lamar Glenn, bringing the count to five. Police said Thomas was armed with a knife and charged at Glenn.
As of Oct. 9, Salazar remained in the hospital in “serious condition.” ACCPD Chief Cleveland Spruill could not provide an update as to Salazar’s condition at an Oct. 14 press conference.
In accordance with ACCPD policy, both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the two recent incidents.
