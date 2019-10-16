The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has released body cam footage of the shooting that took place on Oct. 5 at 190 Baxter Drive. Salvador Salazar, 28, of North Carolina, was shot by ACCPD officer Roger Williams.

In the video, Williams asks Salazar what he is doing and demands he take his hand out of his pocket. As Salazar begins to walk away, Williams orders Salazar to stop several times.

As Williams continues to follow Salazar, Salazar turns and swings at Williams with a machete. Williams fires three shots at Salazar, who falls to the ground.