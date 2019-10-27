UPDATE: The man who was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County police officers on Oct. 26 has been identified as 45-year-old Nan Zhao of Athens, according to an Oct. 28 ACCPD updated press release.
The officers involved were Sgt. Matt Smith, who has been with ACCPD for 14 years, and Ofc. Paul Harris, who has been with the department for 7 months. Both Smith and Harris remain on paid administrative leave, per department policy.
Athens-Clarke County police shot and killed a 45-year-old man who shot at officers on Oct. 26, according to an ACCPD press release.
The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the 150 block of Royale Road, according to the release. Officers were investigating a noise complaint between neighbors, and were told that one neighbor had threatened to shoot another neighbor. Police located one of the neighbors before the shooting occurred.
“When the officers attempted to question him, the individual, a 45 year old Asian male, produced a hand gun and fired several shots at the officers,” the release states. “The officers returned fire, striking the individual.”
Police performed first aid on the man before emergency medical services arrived and transported him to a hospital, where he died, according to the release. The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
In accordance with ACCPD policy, police contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.
According to an Oct. 27 GBI press release, the man's body will be autopsied at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur. After it completes its investigation, the GBI will turn over its findings to the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
This is the sixth officer-involved shooting for ACCPD this year, and the third in October. All but one have been fatal. On Oct. 14, 53-year-old Bonny Thomas was shot and killed by Senior Police Officer Lamar Glenn after she charged Glenn with a knife. On Oct. 5, an officer shot 28-year-old Salvador Salazar, who wielded a machete at officers on Baxter Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.