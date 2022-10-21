A 19-year-old Athens man died as a result of his injuries, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department release. An 18-year-old Athens man that was shot was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact ACCPD.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting at a CITGO gas station on 145 Gaines School Rd., according to an email from Shaun Barnett, ACCPD public information officer.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, Barnett said. Initial information suggests there are two victims with gunshot wounds. The status of their injuries is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Please return to The Red & Black for more updates.