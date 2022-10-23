The Athens-Clarke County Police Department believes that the 13-year-old boy who sustained serious injuries from a shooting at his Athens residence on Saturday was shot by his 3-year-old nephew who obtained a loaded handgun.
The two boys resided at the same residence in Essex Court, a cul-de-sac off Cedar Shoals Drive, where the shooting took place at approximately 2 p.m. At least one adult was present inside the residence when the shooting occurred, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of ACCPD.
The origins of the firearm and how the 3-year-old was able to access it are still under investigation, Barnett said.
Barnett also stressed the importance of gun security.
“There are trigger locks that are readily available, and oftentimes firearms dealers will give those out,” Barnett said. “And I would also recommend putting firearms in some sort of lockable container…something that cannot be easily unlocked by somebody that does not need or should not have access to the firearm.”
There are no recent medical updates for the victim, and the 3-year-old did not sustain injuries from the incident.
