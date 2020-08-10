Update: The monument was removed Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. The Red & Black’s photo desk covered the removal.
The removal was originally scheduled to take several nights, but the construction crew was able to remove all of the parts that required large equipment.
“There will be some inside lane closures tomorrow afternoon to allow for removal of the remaining part of the base and there will be some inside lane closures next week to remove the concrete fill that was in the center. In a few weeks, there will be some lane closures to put down the crosswalk markings,” said Jeff Montgomery, county spokesperson, in a Tuesday email to The Red & Black.
The original story is below.
East Broad Street will be closed to traffic daily from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday evening to move the Confederate monument at the intersection of Broad Street and College Avenue. Closures will continue nightly until the removal is complete, which is expected to take several nights, according to an Athens-Clarke County news release.
East Broad Street will be closed from Pulaski Street to Thomas Street with side street closures and detours in place.
The crosswalk at the intersection will be expanded, and the overall project includes a six-month pilot project to close College Avenue between East Clayton Street and East Broad Street to temporarily convert it to a pedestrian plaza.
After the six-month closure, which is expected to begin this fall, the county government will decide whether to make the pedestrian plaza permanent and close the area to all traffic.
The monument that stood in the intersection has been a subject of debate for years, particularly from Black activists. The conversation got a renewed push from the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. Athens’ demonstrations often centered around the monument as activists called for its removal.
Mayor Kelly Girtz ordered the county to look into removing the monument on June 2, and the mayor and commission approved its removal from the intersection on June 25. Once it’s removed from the intersection, the monument will be stored temporarily and then moved to Timothy Place.
Confederate group Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a civil suit to block the removal of the monument on June 15. The suit argues that the removal of the monument threatens the Sons of Confederate Veterans with “immediate and irreparable injury, for which monetary compensation would not alone be sufficient.”
The county government filed a motion to dismiss the case on July 6. The last court document filed was the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ response to the motion to dismiss, filed July 29.
Athens, Georgia is a University of Georgia town. Evidently there are many experts in the History Dept. on the Civil War. But observe the deafening silence of these Ph.D. level experts in history in this debate. The debate is being controlled by ignorant loud mouths who are misrepresenting the history of the Civil War. I am not an expert either but I grew up in another State idolizing dishonest Abe and his criminal cronies Drunk Grant and Psychopath Sherman. But just think about this: Dishonest Abe was elected, if you can call it that, by about 39%. Would you describe this as a massive victory of the majority? Did you know that the Civil War was really not about slavery at all, but about a five letter obscene word MONEY. Yes, it was about taxing the Confederacy an enormous tax of 40% to help fund the corrupt Northern States. The South was very successful then and the corrupt North was jealous of them. The Confederacy told Dishonest Abe to "shove it". This led to the Civil War a massive land war than killed millions and destroyed over half the country. Where was any of this authorized in the Constitution? None of it was authorized. Dishonest Abe, Drunk Grant and Psychopath Sherman are today unindicted war criminals from that totally illegal war which was not about slavery at all but MONEY. Time erases the true causes of events in history. Today we are all slaves spending most of our lives paying taxes to totally corrupt government. If you think slavery ended with the Civil War watch the great video with Edward R. Murrow CBS Reports "Harvest of Shame", 1960 about 100 years later. Most newspapers are full of lies about the true causes of the Civil War. Winfield J. Abbe, Ph.D., Physics citizen of Athens for 54 years. Born Cleveland, Ohio, 1939, raised Sierra Madre, California 1943-1966.
Correct, you are not an expert.
