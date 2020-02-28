UPDATE: The deceased driver has been identified as Martell Rashae Robinson, an 18-year-old University of Georgia student.
The crash that killed Robinson, who is from Columbus, is the second fatal car crash in ACC this year, according to police. The causes and contributing factors of this crash are still under investigation.
The original story is below.
A driver died in a car crash on West Broad Street early Friday morning, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The driver was traveling south on Pulaski Street in a 2000 Toyota Camry around 5:45 a.m., according to police. The car did not stop at the West Broad intersection, crashing into a rock wall. No other cars were involved.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered severe injuries and later died at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to police.
Police are waiting to release the driver’s name once next of kin are notified.
