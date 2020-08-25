The victim in the fatal shooting on Aug. 25 has been identified as Mark Howard, a 52-year-old Athens resident, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police press release. Reginald Kelley has been arrested and charged with the shooting of Howard.
Kelley, a 45-year-old resident of Colbert, Georgia, was charged with murder and is currently being held at the Clarke County Jail, according to the release.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, ACCPD requests people to contact Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165.
The original story is below.
A fatal shooting occurred before 5:00 p.m. at Apex Chevron on Aug. 25, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police press release. The Apex Chevron is located in the 400 block of North Avenue.
The name of the deceased will be released once the police identify the next of kin. ACCPD has identified a person of interest and an investigation is underway, according to the release.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, ACCPD requests people to contact Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.