UPDATE: Though an arrest booking report for former Athens mayoral candidate Richie Knight was issued on April 18, the Clarke-County Sheriff’s Office did not arrest Knight until the department was advised the Transportation Security Administration had detained Knight in a holding cell at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to Clarke-County Sheriff Office administrative section commander Cpt. Jessica Goings.

According to Goings, TSA ran checks on Knight and contacted the department after finding the active warrant for his arrest. A transport officer then traveled to Atlanta to pick Knight up.

Knight was arrested for a felony charge of writing a bad check to a mail marketing service, according to ACC Clerk of Superior and State Court records.

The former candidate, legally Richard Marcus Knight, Jr., ran in 2018 and lost to now-Mayor Kelly Girtz.

Though Knight was bailed out on Aug. 12, the check was allegedly written on April 18 of last year, according to the records. The Red & Black requested Knight's arrest records, but the Clarke County Sheriff's Office could not locate it by press time.

The ACC Magistrate Court issued an arrest warrant for Knight in November 2018 after Better Letter Mailing Services Inc. alleged Knight wrote a check in the amount of $5,975.73 for “certain Merchandise” in April “knowing that it would not be honored by the drawee.” The mailing services company oversaw a portion of Knight’s campaign advertisements in 2018.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported the company contracted with Knight to distribute postcard mailers for his campaign.

Knight was released on a $2,950 surety bond posted by his mother Maria Knight, according to ACC court records.

The co-founder and owner of the seemingly defunct HW Creative Marketing firm in downtown Athens, Knight competed against Girtz and candidate Harry Sims in the 2018 Athens mayoral election and centered his platform on promoting economic development, equal rights for African-American and Latino community members and increased local government transparency. Knight received 8.9% of the 15,720 votes cast in the election.

In March 2018, The Red & Black reported at least five former employees of Knight’s firm filed claims within a span of three months alleging bad or missing paychecks from the businessman.

One employee said at the time he would “race to the bank” every time he received a paycheck and compete with his coworkers to deposit his check first in fear of insufficient funds remaining for all of the employees, according to past Red & Black coverage.

In July 2019, state issued an intent to dissolve the LLC under which HW Creative Marketing is registered for either failure to deliver its annual registration and fees on time or not having a registered agent or office in Georgia.

The company’s last documented date of registration was February 2018.

Clarification: The Red & Black published that the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate Knight’s arrest report at press time. The Sheriff's Office did not issue a report on a warrant pickup for Knight because he was arrested outside of the county.