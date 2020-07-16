Update: A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge dismissed the lawsuit against Landmark Hospital Thursday. The original story is below.

A Georgia Department of Community Health investigation of Landmark Hospital of Athens found the hospital is in compliance with state health guidelines for nursing services and infection prevention and control.

The investigation, conducted from June 24-30, was prompted by a lawsuit filed by four anonymous nurses on June 17. The suit alleges that Landmark tested patients for COVID-19 improperly and falsified the test results. It asked for court intervention to stop the hospital from receiving new patients or transferring any patients to other hospitals.

The investigation for the DCH was conducted with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to the investigation results, the surveyors found Landmark wasn’t violating any health standards.

Landmark filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on June 29. There is an emergency hearing scheduled for Thursday about the motion to dismiss the suit.