Pharoah Devonell Williams, 21, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting, according to an ACCPD press release. Williams currently has multiple arrest warrants related to the shooting. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact 911 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Black at 762-400-7058 or scott.black@accgov.com.
The original story is below.
Five people were shot in the area of East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to an email from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.All were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting began after “a large fight broke out” in the area and a man began firing into the group that was fighting, according to the email.
Police are still working to confirm the identity of the suspect.