Senator Raphael Warnock waves to the crowd at the Warnock for Georgia Election Night Watch Party held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. "Whether it's later tonight or tomorrow or four weeks from now, we will hear from the people of Georgia," Warnock said. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)