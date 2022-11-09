UPDATE: The Associated Press has called a runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker. This will occur on Dec. 6.
Amid a close Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, Warnock supporters gathered in downtown Atlanta Tuesday night for an election night watch party hosted by the Warnock campaign.
The race — which appears to be heading for a runoff — became the subject of national attention due to Democrats’ narrow control of the Senate and the potential for a Walker victory to give power to Republicans.
The party opened with speeches and prayers from religious leaders of different faiths. Subsequent speakers included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Sen. Jon Ossoff, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., actress Lynn Whitfield and DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, among others.
Warnock addressed attendees around midnight and thanked the crowd for their support.
“Keep the faith, and keep looking up,” Warnock said.
When the results indicated a runoff would be likely, Warnock addressed supporters a second time around 2 a.m. and reassured supporters of his commitment to the race.
“Whether it’s later tonight, or tomorrow or four weeks from now, we will hear from the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
The speakers emphasized Sen. Warnock’s commitment to job growth, health care, civil rights and support for elders and veterans.
Speakers also addressed the significance of Warnock being a Black Democratic senator given Georgia’s history of racism and being a red state.
“The state of Georgia — and y'all know this — our complicated history, the heart of the Old Confederacy, the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement – sent to the U.S. Senate the young Jewish son of an immigrant and a Black pastor who holds Dr. King's pulpit,” Ossoff said.