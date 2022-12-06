The race for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats was called Tuesday night at 10:26 p.m. by The Associated Press, with Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock winning reelection.
Warnock won with 50.73% of votes while Republican Herschel Walker has secured 49.27%, as of 10:45 p.m. with all but eight Georgia precincts reporting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
At his watch party in Atlanta, Warnock celebrated his victory and thanked Georgians for their votes.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart and to God be the glory. One of the great things that God has done and after a hard-fought campaign — or should I say, campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken," Warnock said.
Walker conceded at his watch party at the College Football Hall of Fame. He thanked his supporters and described running for senator as one of the best things he's ever done.
"We put up one heck of a fight," Walker said.
The runoff between the two came after neither reached the percentage of votes required to win a Georgia seat during the Nov. 8 election. Warnock received 49.44% of the vote and Walker received 48.49% while the Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, received 2.07%.
The race between Warnock and Walker received national attention as it was the first time in Georgia that the two major party candidates for senator were Black.
Sen. Jon Ossoff congratulated Warnock on his win, calling it an honor to work with him and speaking on his character.
"Reverend Warnock has won universal respect in the Senate for his moral clarity and dedicated to public service, and I look forward to continue working side-by-side with Senator Reverend Warnock for our great state," Ossoff said in a press release.
Warnock will be continuing as senator after first being elected in a runoff election in January 2021. After his first nearly two years as Georgia’s first Black senator, Warnock will serve for at least another six years.