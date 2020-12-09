Charlie Peeler, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced his resignation Wednesday to be effective at the end of the day Friday, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
Following his resignation, Peeler plans to reenter the private sector with a law firm in Atlanta, according to the release. He has served as attorney for the middle district since 2017.
The middle district consists of 70 counties and includes Albany, Valdosta, Columbus, Macon and Athens. The job as U.S. attorney is to prosecute federal crimes in the district, defend the U.S. in civil cases and collect debt owed to the U.S.
During his time as U.S. attorney, Peeler created a Complex Fraud Unit in the office, prosecuted more criminal defendants than any three years in the history of the office and served on the Attorney General’s Subcommittee for Cybercrime and Intellectual Property, according to the release.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the talented men and women in the United States Attorney’s Office and our brave and dedicated federal, state and local law enforcement to protect our citizens and make the Middle District of Georgia a better place,” Peeler said in the release.
Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release that he worked with Peeler to “crack down” on gang violence and reduce human trafficking in Georgia. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also said in the release that Peeler helped curb the opioid crisis and crack down on Medicaid fraud.
“USA Peeler will leave the Middle District in a safer and more prosperous state, and he will be missed as he returns to private practice. We thank him greatly for his service these past three years,” Carr said.