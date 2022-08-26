On Wednesday the U.S. Department of Education announced a final extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections through Dec. 31, 2022, according to a press release from the department.
Borrowers will resume payments in January 2023, the release said. The decision was made by the Biden-Harris administration in order to phase out pandemic-related relief so people do not “suffer unnecessary financial harm.”
The department will provide targeted student debt cancellation to borrowers with federal loans to assist borrowers at the highest risk of delinquencies or default when payments resume, the release said.
“Borrowers with annual income during the pandemic of under $125,000 (for individuals) or under $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households) who received a Pell Grant in college will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation,” the release said. “Borrowers who met those income standards but did not receive a Pell Grant will be eligible for up to $10,000 in relief.”
Further details on how to fill out the application and claim the relief will be announced in the coming weeks, the release said.
According to the release, nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible to receive automatic relief due to the department having relevant income data.
The Department is also proposing a rule to create a new income-driven repayment plan that will decrease the future monthly payments for lower and middle-income borrowers, protecting more of their income from loan payments, the release said.
According to the release, the rule would reduce the percentage of undergraduate borrowers’ discretionary income paid toward their loans each month from 10% to 5%. Those with both undergraduate and graduate loans will pay a weighted average.
The amount of income considered non-discretionary will also be increased with the new rule and thus protected from repayment. Those who originally borrowed $12,000 or less will have their loans forgiven after 10 years of payments instead of the current 20 years, the release said.
“Additionally, the proposed rule would fully cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest, so that—unlike with current income-driven repayment plans—a borrower’s loan balance will not grow so long as they are making their required monthly payments,” the release said. “The plan would also simplify borrowers’ choices among loan repayment plans.”
The Department is also proposing long-term changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness to make it easier for those working in public service jobs to gain loan forgiveness, such as allowing more payments to qualify for PSLF and allowing some deferments and forbearances, and working to reduce the cost of college for students and their families.
According to the release, they propose to do this by holding colleges accountable for raising costs, especially at colleges that fail to deliver good outcomes to students.
“The agency will also propose to reinstate and improve a rule to hold career programs accountable for leaving their graduates with unaffordable debt. And the Department is announcing new steps to take action against colleges that have contributed to the student debt crisis,” the release said.
These steps include publishing an annual watch list of the programs with the worst debt levels in the country and requesting plans for institutional improvement from colleges with the most concerning debt outcomes, the release said.
“Earning a college degree or certificate should give every person in America a leg up in securing a bright future. But for too many people, student loan debt has hindered their ability to achieve their dreams—including buying a home, starting a business, or providing for their family,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release.