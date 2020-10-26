Just eight days before Election Day, Representative for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Collins held a rally Monday at the University of Georgia’s Memorial Hall. During the 30-minute rally, Collins discussed the “culture war” in America and criminal justice reform.
The rally was hosted by Turning Point UGA, a conservative student organization.
The rally opened with Wayne Johnson, one of the 21 candidates running for the same senate seat as Collins. Johnson asked attendees to vote for Collins instead of himself, saying Collins was “by far and away” the most qualified person to be Georgia’s senator.
“I know Doug cares about students, he cares about taxpayers, he cares about, you know, everybody that makes up this great state of Georgia,” Johnson said.
Collins' most notable opponents are incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.
According to a poll published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, Collins is in a tight race. Collins had 21% of respondents’ support while Loeffler had 20% and Warnock had 34%. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote on Election Day, a runoff between the top two candidates will take place in January.
Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, a UGA alumnus, also spoke in support of Collins at the rally.
"Doug Collins is my friend, he's been my Congressman," Black said. "Doug Collins a man of integrity. I think that's very important."
Collins opened his speech addressing the "culture war" between conservatives and liberals in America, saying that the Founding Fathers guaranteed Americans life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but that Democrats want the government to assure a "guarantee of happiness."
"I'm going to tell you right now, if somebody offers you a guarantee of happiness, then they're diminishing everybody else's guarantee, because you can't assure equal outcomes," Collins said. "The government will always be there to help, but the government should never be the one determining the outcome of your future."
Collins told the audience that people should help each other instead of relying on government intervention to help people in need.
On the topic of criminal justice reform, Collins said while most people who are incarcerated serve their time, there is a high recidivism rate, meaning that people who were incarcerated are likely to be incarcerated again after being released.
“Why are we putting money into a system which doesn’t work, doesn’t do anything and doesn’t, at the end of the day, help people?” Collins asked the crowd.
Collins wrote the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill that aims to reduce recidivism in the criminal justice system by allowing inmates to work toward gaining career skills and apply for federal and state benefits while they are incarcerated. President Donald Trump signed the First Step Act into law on Dec. 21, 2018.
“We believe that if you get in trouble, if you make a mistake, then you have to do your time, but while you’re there, let’s figure out why you’re there,” Collins said. “That’s the conservative way to look at it. If you’re there because you have an addiction problem, if you’re there because you have mental health [problems], then why don’t we actually work to get you help so that when you go out... You can get a job, you can be reunited with your family, you’re not always coming right back in?”
Johnson, Black and Collins all removed their masks while speaking to the audience, despite masks being required inside buildings on UGA’s campus. Most attendees wore masks.
In an interview with The Red & Black after the rally, Collins said that while college students traditionally lean Democrat, Republican students should participate and be active politically to make sure their voices are heard.
“What I’ve found too many times is especially in… the society in Athens is that they’re afraid of anything that actually offends them,” Collins said. “A difference of agreement should not be grounds for them not to speak up. It’s amazing that when you talk to somebody you disagree with, what you can find in agreement if you’re actually talking. We’ve got to have that more.”
Although Georgia is considered to be a battleground state for the 2020 election, with former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump in some polls, Collins said he isn’t worried about Republicans losing the presidential election in Georgia. He said that it means Republicans can no longer take elections for granted.
“In the past… too many Republicans have thought that, just because they have an R beside their name, that they can get elected, so we’re not engaging the different constituencies in the state,” Collins said. “You’ve got to go out and engage everybody… For me, it’s just affirmation that we've got to get out there. I do believe that Trump's going to win the state, but that doesn't mean it's always going to be that way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.