Chants of “Vote your Ossoff” echoed around College Square Plaza as about 150 people gathered in downtown Athens Monday afternoon to hear U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speak.
Ossoff was joined by candidates from local races who also spoke to the crowd: District Attorney candidate Deborah Gonzalez, Georgia Senate District 46 candidate Zachary Perry, Athens-Clarke County Sheriff candidate John Q. Williams, Georgia House District 119 candidate Jonathan Wallace and Georgia House District 117 candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and State House Representative for District 118 Spencer Frye also spoke.
Ossoff energized the crowd about the importance of voting in the 2020 election. He said the election was a matter of life or death.
As of Oct. 26, over 225,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the New York Times.
“We are already shattering records in Georgia. People are streaming to their polling places. They can put obstacles in our way, they can make us wait six, eight or 10 hours,” Ossoff said. “We are not deterred, the people are determined to make a change this year. Because we can’t take another four years of Donald Trump. We deserve better than this, y’all.”
Ossoff emphasized the importance of the Senate’s role in confirming nominees for the federal and Supreme courts. He said through the courts, the Senate will decide whether Roe v. Wade will be “the law of the land.”
Late Monday night, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court.
To win against his opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, Ossoff said he was counting on youth turnout at the polls.
“It has to be a grassroots movement style effort led by young people and students,” Ossoff said in an interview with The Red & Black. “So I’m calling upon everybody in the community here to get everybody they know out to the polls at the Coliseum.”
Stegeman Coliseum will be open for early voting from Oct. 27 through Oct. 29.
Ossoff’s list of policy goals that could benefit Athens include debt-free public university education, state public transportation, jobs in renewable energy and expanded research and development facilities at the University of Georgia.
After the event, Ossoff stopped to take pictures with attendees, sign campaign signs and elbow bump students.
Saumya Malik, a freshman marketing major from Savannah, said she liked that Ossoff waited to get pictures with all the people in the line.
“It really shows how he cares about people and what people think of him, even young voters, because a lot of candidates minimize what college people think in elections because in past elections, we haven’t turned out to vote,” Malik said.
Perry said in an interview with The Red & Black that in state elections, Athens can be ignored because of its large college student population.
“Athens isn’t used to having anyone pay attention to us because we’re just assumed to vote blue. And so I’m hoping that a good [rally] turnout and a little bit of attention is going to drive [voter] turnout,” Perry said.
Gonzalez said in an interview with The Red & Black she thinks this rally will have a positive effect on voter turnout in Athens. She said with people sharing their excitement about the rally and the candidates on social media, it will encourage busy or disinterested people to go vote.
“When you see things like this, and then you see them recorded and and you see it on social [media] and you see all this excitement, you say, you know, ‘obviously something’s going on, what’s happening?’” Gonzalez said.
Ossoff is counting on the energy of young voters to help him on Nov. 3.
“The energy was off the charts,” Ossoff said. “I can feel that young people are turning out like never before. We see it in the data, but you can feel that heart and that energy here — it’s electric.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.