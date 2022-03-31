Most people are either a dedicated researcher or a creative rock band singer, but for 35-year-old Athenian Naoko Uno, the lines are perfectly blurred.
Uno was born in Yokohama, Japan but considers Athens her home. She has lived in Athens for most of her life, only leaving to go to Portland, Oregon to complete her bachelor’s and master’s degree. Her two passions began within her own household: her mother is a piano teacher while her father is a physicist. Being exposed to both music and science from a young age kick-started the beginning of her split life.
“Living a double life”
Uno attended Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon for her bachelor’s in physics and Portland State University to obtain her master’s in applied physics. Uno said she chose physics because of her father and being “good with math and science.” She found her love for vaccine research when she worked on a project with nanoparticles intended to deliver vaccines more efficiently.
“I really liked doing the hands-on stuff. There’s not a lot of funding for quantum mechanics theoretical physics so I just kind of switched over. And because I grew up in Athens, I knew a bunch of people at UGA and at the labs and they recommended this program to me,” Uno, who now works at the Department of Infectious Diseases in the University of Georgia Center for Vaccines and Immunology, said.
Besides being exposed to music by her mother, Uno also did community theater throughout her childhood. “I loved performing in front of people… And because Athens is such a unique music town, it was just everywhere all the time,” Uno said. While she loved Portland, she felt drawn to Athens and visited every year while at college.
When her hometown friends became more serious about their music careers and after moving back to Athens in 2014, she realized everyone that she knew was in a band. Uno also decided to revive Face/Off, an annual competition where around 60 musicians are assigned to trios and given one month to create a 10 to 15-minute set. The Athens competition had died in 2011 when its original creator moved to New York City.
Besides co-running the annual competition, Uno also balances her own psychedelic rock band— Calico Vision— where she is one of five members. Uno shares the lead singer role with another bandmate.
Uno defined the psychedelic rock genre as “using the synthesizers to modulate” and emulate the feeling of being on a psychedelic drug. Influenced by the big metal scene in Portland, Uno said she loves rock as a genre for being dramatic and its parallel to classical music in intensity.
“[Calico Vision] was just more organic. We’re just laid back goofy,” Uno said.
Do you want a family or a career?
Uno sees a few differences in her experiences as a woman in both music and research science.
As the only woman in her band and a prominent face in the Athens music scene, Uno said she doesn't feel unwelcome or outcast due to her gender.
“It used to be much more of a boys club. But there’s a lot more female fronted acts and female musicians,” Uno said.“Before I feel like it was a token thing [to have a girl in a band] but now it’s just kind of natural.”
As for the research part of her life, she said it too used to be more of a boys club, but there are now more women present in the lab.
In a recently updated 2016 report, the Journal of Immunology found that in the 27 institutions they surveyed across the nation, women comprised 29.1% of immunology departments, rising from 21.4% in 2001. Currently, there are around nine women faculty members per program or department.
“Even though there’s so many female researchers, the heads of the lab, the bosses, are still mainly male,” Uno said. “As women, you have to pick, do you want a family or a career? Do you want to have kids or be successful? So that kind of sucks.”
Uno said while she thinks UGA is “not great” in regard to maternity or paternity leave, she has seen other places become more flexible with both. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in new cases, science conferences have started up again where Uno said she enjoys meeting other scientists who are women and sharing ideas and suggestions.
The postdoc life
After finishing up her pHD, Uno moved into her current position as a postdoc in a postdoctoral fellowship. Uno’s day-to-day usually consists of getting to work at around 8 a.m. and finishing up the day when she finishes her own work, typically around 5 p.m.
Uno said she finds flexibility in the lab work as most of the researchers work on individual projects that were proposed to the director of the lab, Dr. Ted Ross.
“That’s the great thing about being in a big, well-funded lab,” Uno said. “We’re all productive,”
Time management is the biggest factor in staying on top of the influenza vaccine research that Uno does. She explained that most of the research is first tested on mice and especially ferrets, which are a great animal model for influenza because they have a similar lung structure to humans.
Currently, the lab is working on a vaccine design that has been able to protect against various strains of the flu as opposed to just one, which the annual flu vaccine must predict. They received a patent to work on the research and after successful testing in animals, human testing will hopefully be underway next year.
Uno said that while she loves science, it can also come with added stress. Music is a good creative outlet in this way and when she finds any difficulty in dealing with musicians, she has her vaccine research. They balance each other out.
“I think [the passion is] pretty equal. The passion just comes out in different ways. I think with music, I’m literally jumping up on stage, singing and shouting. So you can see it. But with science, I think everyone’s very passionate about science but you don't see it,” Uno said.
Athens has been a prominent part of Uno’s life but her near future holds another chapter. Dr. Ted Ross announced last fall that the lab is moving to Port St Lucie, Florida.While most of the staff will relocate to the satellite campus there, Ross and Uno, along with another postdoc, are relocating to Cleveland, Ohio to work with the Cleveland Clinic on vaccine research.
Uno said that she appreciates the music scene of Cleveland and would not enjoy Florida as much.
“I am going to bear the cold winters of Cleveland and hopefully I'll meet some cool people but really, ideally, I do want to come back to Georgia,” Uno said.