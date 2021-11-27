The discovery of a new and possibly more transmissible coronavirus variant in South Africa has triggered a strong reaction throughout the world, with a rising number of nations prohibiting tourists from numerous southern African countries.
The World Health Organization has classified the B.1.1.529 variant as a "variant of concern." It looks to be spreading swiftly in regions of South Africa, and experts are afraid that the virus's extremely high number of mutations may make it more transmissible and immune-evasive.
South African researchers have discovered more than 30 mutations on the surface of the coronavirus in a protein called spike. Antibodies produced by the immune system to fight a COVID-19 infection are mostly directed towards the spike protein. Due to a large number of changes, it is feared that Omicron's spike might be able to elude antibodies developed by prior infection or vaccination.
With more unvaccinated individuals for the coronavirus to thrive off, there is a higher opportunity for the virus to mutate and become stronger. Getting vaccinated can help prevent severe illness and/or hospitalization, kill the many variants of the virus if transmitted and prevent it from mutating further into more harmful variants. Alongside getting vaccinated, wearing masks, washing your hands and avoiding crowded places are good precautions to take for preventing transmission.
So far, no cases of this variant have been found in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to CNN, The Biden administration will limit travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi starting on Monday, based on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Fauci has also stated that it is possible that the Omicron variant is already in the U.S. undetected.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is closely monitoring the emergence of the new COVID variant, according to a Friday press release.
Further research is underway to evaluate vaccine efficacy against this variant.
The Red & Black will be monitoring and reporting more information as it gets published.