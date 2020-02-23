Monday is the last day for eligible Georgia residents to register to vote in the upcoming presidential primary. In-person early voting begins March 2.

You can check if you’re registered to vote on the Georgia My Voter Page, and if you’re not registered, you can do so on the Secretary of State’s website.

This election cycle, voting precincts are being outfitted with the state’s new Dominion voting system. In this system, voters will select their ballot choices on a touchscreen, and a printer will print a piece of paper showing the voter’s choices. The voter will scan this paper ballot with a machine to record the votes. Yet critics said the new machines will still be susceptible to hacking, the AJC reported in August 2019.

Currently, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are among the names listed on the sample Democratic primary ballot for Clarke County.

On the sample Clarke County ballot for the Republican party, President Donald Trump stands unopposed.