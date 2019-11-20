ATLANTA — In the fifth Democratic debate Wednesday night, 10 presidential hopefuls discussed top issues, including how to unify a divided country and treat all demographics of people equally.

And though President Donald Trump wasn’t on the stage, he was certainly present in many of the questions and answers.

The 10 candidates on the stage were former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, entrepreneur Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debate was hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at the Tyler Perry Studios in Southwest Atlanta, a venue that signifies the importance of Georgia as a battleground state in the 2020 election.

The all-female panel of moderators consisted of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, NBC foreign correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker and The Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

Issues important to Georgians did not go unnoticed by moderators or candidates on stage. In the two-hour debate, candidates touched on voter suppression, black voters and the Heartbeat Bill.

Georgia on my mind

While most candidates mentioned Georgia in their closing statements, Klobuchar was the first candidate to nod to the closely watched 2018 gubernatorial election, where Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams trailed about 50,000 votes behind current Governor Brian Kemp, a much closer margin than the 2014 gubernatorial election.

Without voter suppression, Klobuchar and Booker said Abrams would be leading the state.

The conversation about voter suppression heated up in the aftermath of the 2018 election, which was also a major issue during the campaign, in part because Kemp did not step down from his role as secretary of state, the state’s chief election administrator, while he ran for the top office.

“The scourge of voter suppression is not just in Georgia but is around the country,” Abrams told reporters before the debate. “I plan on being very involved in the race by pushing for conversation and policies on how we end voter suppression.”

Abrams does not want the Democratic Party to forget about the issue for this upcoming election, and she said she would be honored to serve as running mate for any of the candidates.

Booker said voter suppression may explain the passage of the publically unpopular “Heartbeat Bill” in Georgia, which was signed by Kemp but blocked by a federal judge.

Klobuchar said Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that stalled the Heartbeat Bill, should be codified into law. Sanders and Warren also expressed support for reproductive rights.

Bridging the political divide through big issues

Warren took the first question regarding the ongoing impeachment hearing, which wrapped up the fourth day of public testimony about an hour before the debate started.

Warren said she would reach out to Republicans to impeach the president and pointed to the Mueller Report as a further reason for the removal.

Candidates discussed how they would unify the politically divided nation in the wake of Trump’s presidency throughout the night.

Though the methods differed, most on stage noted they would rally the American people around an issue that crossed party lines.

At the beginning of the second half of the debate, Steyer noted one of these issues is climate change. The billionaire environmentalist said he would call a state of emergency on his first day in office because of the “climate crisis,” noting that Biden and Warren won’t put the issue as one of their top priorities.

But in responses, Biden and Sanders acknowledged the severity of the issue. Biden said it is “an existential threat to humanity,” while Sanders said the fossil fuel industry should be “criminally liable.”

Climate change is no small issue for University of Georgia students, either. It’s one of the most common topics students said they wanted to hear about from the debate, and this debate focused more on it than any previously this election.

Much of the first half of the debate was spent discussing what candidates called unequal treatment of the rich and working class.

Warren and Booker butted heads first on Warren’s two cents plan, where she would tax multi-billionaires two cents on the dollar and use that money to pay for all types of social amenities such as universal child care and free college tuition. Booker shook his head at the strategy but agreed that powerful people were treated differently from the working class.

Championing for the working class

Economic equality remained a major thread throughout the debate and affected other key issues for the candidates as well.

Booker brought up economic equality in terms of the War on Drugs. He said marijuana criminalization disproportionately affects minority, working class people because the drug is already decriminalized for privileged people.

Warren made a similar connection when talking about abortion later in the night, saying that more resitrictions on abortion will not affect the wealthy, only make the procedure more dangerous for working women.

Candidates said powerful people were treated differently than the working class, and Harris championed for justice for all, multiple times saying to rebuild the “Obama coalition” to bring perspectives from all communities together.

Biden was also quick to benefit from Obama-era references, though it didn’t bode well when he said he garnered support from the “only” black female senator, Sen. Carol Moseley. Harris, the second black female senator, responded with “nope,” and Biden corrected himself to “first.”

The major rift dividing candidates into two sides involves their plans to effectively govern in a post-Trump environment. Candidates such Warren, Yang and Gabbard plan to shake up the status quo if elected, while Harris and Biden hope to reach across the aisle to further develop strategies under the Obama administration.

The next debate will be in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, according to The Washington Post. Buttigieg, Harris, Biden, Warren, Sanders and Klobuchar have already qualified.

Megan Mittelhammer and Tristen Webb contributed to this article.