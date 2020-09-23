The 2020 election will be unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and record turnout is expected. Voters need trustworthy information on where, when and how they can vote. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an expectation for more mail-in ballots, with some voters uncertain about the safety of voting in person. The Red & Black has compiled important information for voting in November.

Where can I vote?

There are 24 voting precincts in Athens-Clarke County that will be utilized in the general election. The ACC website also includes an interactive precinct map where voters can find their voting location based on their address.

Election Day voting locations 1A-WINTERVILLE TRAIN DEPOT 125 NORTH CHURCH ST., WINTERVILLE GA 30683

1B-ACC TENNIS CENTER 4460 LEXINGTON RD., ATHENS GA 30605

1C-BARNETT SHOALS ELEM. SCHOOL 3220 BARNETT SHOALS RD., ATHENS GA 30605

1D-WHIT DAVIS ELEM. SCHOOL 1450 WHIT DAVIS RD., ATHENS GA 30605

2A-J.J. HARRIS ELEM. SCHOOL 2300 DANIELSVILLE RD., ATHENS GA 30601

2B-HOWARD B. STROUD ELEM. SCHOOL 715 FOURTH ST., ATHENS GA 30601

3A-CLARKE CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL 350 S MILLEDGE AVE., ATHENS GA 30605

3B-THOMAS LAY PARK 297 HOYT ST., ATHENS GA 30601

4A-ACC MULTI-MODAL TRANSIT 775 E BROAD ST., ATHENS GA 30601

4B-MEMORIAL PARK 293 GRAN ELLEN DR., ATHENS GA 30606

5A-OGLETHORPE ELEM. SCHOOL 1150 OGLETHORPE AVE., ATHENS GA 30606

5B-WHITEHEAD ELEM. SCHOOL 555 QUALWOOD DR., ATHENS GA 30606

5C-CHASE STREET ELEM. SCHOOL 757 NORTH CHASE ST., ATHENS GA 30601

5D-ACC FLEET MANAGEMENT 225 NEWTON BRIDGE RD., ATHENS GA 30607

6A-CLEVELAND ROAD ELEM. 1700 CLEVELAND RD., BOGART GA 30622

6B-GEORGIA SQUARE MALL 3700 ATLANTA HWY., ATHENS GA 30606

6C-TIMOTHY ROAD ELEM. SCHOOL 1900 TIMOTHY RD., ATHENS GA 30606

6D-FIRE STATION #4-(OGLETHORPE AVE) 900 OGLETHORPE AVE., ATHENS GA 30606

7A-UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP 780 TIMOTHY RD., ATHENS GA 30606

7B-ATHENS REGIONAL LIBRARY 2025 BAXTER ST., ATHENS GA 30606

7C-FIRE STATION #3(FIVE POINTS) 1198 SOUTH MILLEDGE AVE., ATHENS GA 30605

8A-GAINES ELEM. SCHOOL 280 GAINES SCHOOL RD., ATHENS GA 30605

8B-CEDAR SHOALS HIGH SCHOOL 1300 CEDAR SHOALS DR., ATHENS GA 30605

8C-FIRE STATION #7(BARNETT SHOALS RD.) 2350 BARNETT SHOALS RD., ATHENS GA 30605

Even though some facility managers were skeptical about using their locations in June, none of the voting locations have changed due to COVID-19, said Lisa McGlaun, an elections assistant for the county government.

The ACC Board of Elections has utilized resources from both local and state governments to ensure that voting locations will be safe for voters and poll workers, according to McGlaun.

“Athens-Clarke County has been very proactive and diligent about trying to protect its citizens,” McGlaun said. “So we’ve gotten a lot of support in that way. I think the mayor and commissioners were very forward thinking with everything they have done.”

Poll workers will wear face shields and gloves, and the BOE is working to obtain as many alcohol and sanitizing wipes as possible for voter cards and machines, McGlaun said.

Jack Henry Decker, a fourth year political science and international affairs major, voted in Athens during the June primary. Decker plans to vote in person again in November if Athens’ situation with COVID-19 remains “stable,” he said. After voting in the primary, Decker felt like his precinct safely implemented coronavirus precautions.

“I’ve been lucky enough to not have to wait in hour-long lines,” Decker said. “I’ll probably try to take advantage of that just to feel a tiny bit more assured that my vote is going to count.”

Early voting explained

The general election will take place on Nov. 3, with voting locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However there are dates before Election Day that voters will find helpful to organize their voting plan.

The entire statewide in-person early voting period runs from Oct. 12-30, which includes weekend voting on Oct. 24 and 25. Each county assigns specific dates and times within the period for people to vote.

Early voting locations Board of Elections Office

Athens Regional Library

Miriam Moore Community Center

ACC Extension

ACC Tennis Center

UGA Stegeman Coliseum

Last week, the University of Georgia proposed hosting Stegeman Coliseum as an early voting location on campus, and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and ACC BOE approved the decision.

Other early voting locations in ACC include the BOE office, the Athens Regional Library and the ACC Tennis Center.

UGA Votes is a student-led organization devoted to voter registration and engagement on campus. Executive director Marshall Berton said that early voting or absentee ballots are safe ways to avoid long lines on Election Day.

“The big message that we're always pushing is waiting until Election Day, the lines get super long,” Berton said. “It can be really crowded, really busy and a lot of strain on the poll workers who are working that day. So it’s best to either early vote or not necessarily wait until Election Day.”

Casting your absentee ballot

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in Georgia is Oct. 30, but Berton advises anyone who prefers to request an absentee ballot to do so as soon as possible. Once you receive and fill out your absentee ballot you can mail it to the BOE office or manually submit it to five different absentee dropbox locations around the city.

The state of Georgia has authorized local elections offices to complete early tabulation on mail-in ballots, McGlaun said. Early tabulation allows local boards to open ballots and prepare them for scanning, however that does not allow local boards to begin counting, or scanning, the ballots.

Early tabulation is one way that the Athens BOE office is preparing for an increased number of mailed in votes due to the coronavirus.

“Like most counties around the state and most states around the country, this is a monumental task that we’re going to have ahead of us,” McGlaun said. “The voters in the county can rest assured that we will be here counting until it’s done.”