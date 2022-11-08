The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is too close to call and looking like it may lead to a runoff. Neither candidate received over 50% of the vote, sending it into a runoff scheduled for Dec. 6.
“Georgia is showing up in such an amazing way in this moment. I can’t even begin to tell you how proud I am of my state,” Warnock said at his watch party in Atlanta on Tuesday night. “We always knew that this race would be close, and so that’s where we are. I’m feeling good.”
Warnock and Walker fought a heated battle for the Senate seat, which would determine which party would hold the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The race was a historic matchup in Georgia and the U.S. with both the Democrat and Republican parties nominating a Black senatorial candidate, according to a July 2022 article from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Both candidates remained neck-and-neck until the end, according to poll data.
Warnock was first elected on Jan. 5, 2021, in a special runoff election against Kelly Loeffler after Johnny Isakson was elected in 2016 and resigned in 2019 due to health concerns, according to Ballotpedia.
Warnock’s win over Loeffler made history, as he became the first Black senator in Georgia.
Walker has made history in other ways, being cited as one of the best football players in Georgia Bulldog history. Walker led the 1980 team to an undefeated season that culminated in a 17-10 win over Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, securing a national championship.
In all three years of his Georgia career, Walker was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and in his final season at the school in 1982, he won the award.
However, since his announcement to run for political office, Walker has received criticism for his storied past.