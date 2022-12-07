Sen. Raphael Warnock was reelected in a close Georgia Senate runoff race on Dec. 6, securing a victory against Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as called by The Associated Press Tuesday night at 10:26 p.m.
Warnock won with 51.28% of votes while Walker received 48.72%, a difference of about 90,000 votes, with all Georgia precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning at 12:54 a.m., according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Warnock took to the stage to celebrate the victory at his watch party in Atlanta as the audience chanted “six more years." He thanked attendees, his campaign team, voters, his family and Ebenezer Baptist Church for their support.
“I often say that a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children. Voting is faith put into action and Georgia, you have been praying,” Warnock said. “You have put in the hard work and here we are standing together. I want to say thank you.”
Walker conceded at his watch party at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, describing his bid for senator as being one of the best things he’s ever done and thanking his supporters.
"We put up one heck of a fight," Walker said.
Addressing all of Georgia, Warnock said he will continue to work for residents and explained what drives him to do so.
“I want all of Georgia to know whether you voted for me or not, that every single day I am going to keep working for you. I'm proud of the bipartisan work I've done and I intend to do more because I actually believe that at the end of the day, we are all Americans. I believe in that American covenant, E Pluribus Unum,” Warnock said. “It is that covenant that drives me to work to lower costs, lower the cost of prescription drugs, create jobs all across our state, to address the issue of criminal justice reform because I believe that you can have justice and safety at the same time. So thank you for this high honor. After a hard-fought campaign, you got me for six more years.”
Warnock thanked his mother — Pastor Verlene Warnock — who was in attendance at the watch party and his father — Rev. Jonathan Warnock — who has passed away — for getting him to where he is today.
He spoke about his mother’s upbringing in Waycross, Georgia, during the 1950s, where she picked someone else’s cotton and tobacco.
"But tonight, she [Verlene Warnock] helped pick her youngest son to be a United States Senator," Warnock said.
Warnock said his dad supported their family by using his hands and brain to design mechanisms for his rig that he used to collect "junk cars."
“I would not be here [if it] were not for them,” Warnock said.
Thanking his supporters for their perseverance, Warnock addressed voter suppression in Georgia and said his win will lead people to say it doesn’t exist.
“Just because people endured long lines that wrapped around buildings, some blocks long, just because they endured the rain and the cold and all kinds of tricks in order to vote, doesn't mean that voter suppression does not exist, it simply means that you the people have decided that your voices will not be silenced,” Warnock said.
The newly reelected senator ended his victory speech by encouraging attendees to celebrate the win before getting back to work, where he said he was ready to build a stronger Georgia.
Warnock’s watch party before the win
The main ballroom was packed as results were steadily coming through to the screen onstage. While awaiting results, a DJ played dance songs like “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper and a live band performed, getting attendees dancing and cheering for a hopeful victory as AP's live runoff map reported more than 50% of the results counted.
Similarly to Georgia's Nov. 8 general election, the runoff race was close up until a winner was called, as the candidates’ votes closely followed one another while being counted. With 71% of precincts reporting to AP, Warnock was 1,133 votes ahead of Walker.
The audience cheered as the screen showed Warnock leading in the race throughout the night.
Around 9:30 p.m., a line of organization representatives, leaders and celebrities spoke briefly in support of Warnock and a hopeful victory for the incumbent senator. Some of the speakers included Dekalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, film director, actor, producer and screenwriter, Spike Lee, and Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens.
Jazzmin Cobble, Mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia, showed support for Warnock’s campaign, wishing those in attendance a “happy Warnock day.”
“My friend, our senator, our pastor, our brother, Raphael Warnock, has done an amazing job in the United States Senate. And so people all across the state of Georgia have gotten to know this man, and seeing his leadership, seeing his integrity, seeing his capacity, his compassion, and now we understand what real leadership looks like,” Dickens said.
The DJ kept the energy alive in the audience as results began to come at a slower rate toward the end of the race, playing NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” while ad-libbing ‘Warnock’ and ‘we’re Herschel Walker free’ into the song.
As the onstage screen showed CNN’s results calling Sen. Warnock as the winner of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff election, the audience celebrated and danced to “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, among other popular songs.