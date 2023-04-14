Sen. Raphael Warnock met with local farmers Thursday morning at the University of Georgia Iron Horse Farm in Watkinsville, Georgia, to discuss his priorities for Georgia in the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill and Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill.
As a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry and a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Warnock will play a key role in crafting this bill, which sets federal agricultural, forestry, conservation and nutrition policy.
Warnock's visit began with a demonstration, where he learned about the latest research and technology being used by farmers in Georgia. He rode on a self-driving tractor and talked to University of Georgia researchers and employees about their use of drones and other technology.
Cole Byers, a master's student in agricultural engineering at UGA’s Tifton Campus, is part of the digital agriculture team that showcased the use of drones and other precision agriculture technology to Warnock. As a drone technology specialist, Byers demonstrated a drone that flew away from and back to the audience, providing a glimpse of its field operations.
“Understanding what [the drones are] really used for can kind of be another step other than just being a cool toy that you can buy and fly around wherever, especially in agriculture. It's kind of a step that a lot of people fail to make,” Byers said. “So hopefully, Senator Warnock being here can see that technology and see how it might be used.”
Byers emphasized that drones are valuable tools not only for smaller to medium-sized growers and even for large farms. The technology offers numerous benefits when it comes to inspecting crops, such as offering ways to better understand diseases and vegetative issues, Byers said.
Following the tour, Warnock sat down for a roundtable discussion with local farmers, including Tommy Crowe of Crowe Farms in Oconee County, Charlie Sander of R.A. Moore Dairy in Greene County, Lee Nunn of Lee Nunn Farm Company in Madison, Georgia, and Caroline Lewallen of teXga farms in Habersham County.
During the discussion, the farmers shared their experiences using precision technology, which is the use of devices like sensors, robotics, drones and motors, among others, to help growers increase farming efficiency while reducing costs, and how it has financially and sustainably impacted their farms. Many said they have used it for a long time and have grown to like it.
They discussed its applications and also highlighted the challenges they faced, such as the need for increased funding for rural broadband expansion, affordability, and the greatest challenge — connectivity.
“As far as precision agriculture goes, we use it every day,” Crowe said.
As a rural farmer from Bogart, Georgia, he said connectivity is getting better, but is still not close to where it should be at.
Warnock has already started taking action by teaming up with South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune to introduce the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act. This bipartisan bill was developed as part of their work on the Senate Agriculture and Commerce Committees together.
The proposed legislation aims to boost the use of precision agriculture technology by establishing a government-private sector partnership. The legislation proposes the creation of voluntary interconnectivity standards and prioritizes the cybersecurity requirements for precision agriculture technologies which will bolster the industry and make such tools easier and more accessible to farmers, according to press releases from Warnock and Thune’s websites.
“I'm focused on precision agriculture technologies, which can go a long way towards helping farmers only use the seed, fertilizer and water they actually need,” Warnock said.