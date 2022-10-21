Students from the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County residents gathered at the UGA Chapel on Thursday morning to hear Sen. Raphael Warnock speak. The incumbent was joined by members of Dawgs for Warnock, Athens-Clarke County Democrats Chairman and District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson, State Senator and Attorney General candidate Jen Jordan and Mayor Kelly Girtz.
Warnock spoke about the importance of the youth vote as the ballots are open. He also described his bipartisan record, faith and policies.
“I'm always excited when my team tells me that I’m going to a university to spend some time with students and there are many reasons for that,” Warnock said. “As a student of history, as a student of our country’s movement towards its ideals, I’m clear that there has never been any great movements for change without the energy, the passion and the enthusiasm and the intelligence of young people.”
Warnock said in his current tenure in Congress, he has worked to double the size of the Federal Pell Grant, which has expanded financial aid available to college students, passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to increase public transportation access and strengthen ports to improve supply chain issues, among other things.
Warnock also spoke about his partnership with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz to author the Warnock-Cruz amendment to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aimed at revitalizing interstate 14, according to a press release from Warnock, which was approved with majority support from both parties.
Throughout his time in Washington D.C. advocating for Medicaid expansion in Georgia, Denson said he was able to witness Warnock fight for what he believes in and inspire him to do the same.
“He was one of the first groups to actually put his dream on the line, put the words into his actions, and get arrested there in the [state] Capitol and sit in jail for hours afterwards because he believes that healthcare is a human right,” Denson said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever so proudly voted for someone before.”
Austin Myhre, a fourth-year political science, international affairs and economics major as well as the head of Dawgs for Warnock, spoke about Warnock’s opposition.
”I know we’d all spot those ugly Herschel Walker stickers all around the football games, and frankly, they really frustrated me because I was looking around and I was thinking these don’t represent me,” Myhre said. “They don’t represent most students on campus, so I wanted to make it very clear that your voice here on campus matters and it’s welcomed.”
Warnock said the U.S. is more divided than ever and he wants the government to unite its people.
”Because of the divisiveness and the caustic nature and the polarization in our politics, we haven’t even been able to find the wherewithal to fix our own house, that’s why it’s a big deal that we finally passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill” Warnock said. “A vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children. We did an amazing thing and we’re gonna do it again.”
Following the event, Warnock headed to East Athens where he held a meet and greet that drew a crowd of around 300 people, according to the release, where he encouraged residents to vote early.