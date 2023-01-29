A small group made up of members of the Atlanta chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the University of Georgia chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Students for Socialism, crowded at the Arch on Saturday evening to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7 during a “routine traffic stop” and died three days later from his injuries, sparking a wave of protests and outcry across the nation.
As temperatures dropped, the crowd grew slightly as onlookers and other attendees joined. They repeatedly chanted and called for justice with speakers highlighting Nichol’s character and life, criticizing politicians of both parties for not working to dismantle a “system of white supremacy” and fulfilling the needs of the working class.
“When you buy into being a police officer, you buy in supporting a system of white supremacy. You buy into the system that allows you to murder black people in the street,” PSL organizer Jermaine Stubbs said.
The protest lasted around 90 minutes and drew no counter protests or hecklers, only the occasional shout of support or car horn. Recent PSL protests in several other cities like Atlanta have drawn the attention of national news and media outlets.
PSL organizer Peyton Hayes led the chants throughout the protest, which ranged from “no justice, no peace” and “Kemp says get back, we say fight back” to “jail killer cops” and “capitalism is a disease, socialism is a cure.” Speakers criticized capitalism and its oppression of people of color, while calling for an abolishment of the system, including the police.
The protesters also denounced Gov. Brian Kemp calling a state of emergency following the video release of Nichols and protests against “Cop City”, an 85-acre police training facility planned for an area southeast of the city.
“We are sick and tired of hearing about police relationships with the people. News flash, we don’t want a relationship with the police,” Stubbs said. “Why would we want a relationship with a bunch of murderers and terrorists, because that's who they are.”
Stubbs also condemned President Joe Biden’s response to the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on May 25, 2020, which resulted in national protests and unrest. Biden introduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in 2021 – intended to end controversial police techniques such as chokeholds and improve police training – but the bill ultimately stalled and failed in the Senate.
YDSA chair Bec, who did not give a last name for privacy reasons, said they believe the $90 million Atlanta is planning to use for “Cop City” could be put to better use elsewhere.
“That’s $90 million worth of meals, that’s $90 million worth of housing, that’s $90 million worth of education funds, that’s $90 million of basic necessities that the capitalist system refuses to grant us,” Bec said.
While demanding justice and change, some speakers, such as SFS organizer Zeena Mohamed, also wanted to remember Nichols’ character.
“He was a smart, generous and kind-hearted individual. We’re not here to say Tyre Nichols was just another Black man killed. We’re here to say he should be the last person killed at the hands of an officer,” Mohamed said.
During certain points, the small crowd roared with agreement or yelled “shame” in disapproval. Although not large in number, the protesters spoke loudly and fervently.
Mikaela Warner, an attendee of the protest and co-chair of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, said she knew the event was happening and showed up in support.
“I think if we want to believe that we live in a country that [has] freedoms, then if citizens are being murdered by the police, then we don't live in a free country,” Warner said. “I believe in those kind of essential freedoms.”