Dexter Fisher was sworn in to serve District 5 on Jan. 3. Fisher, who has lived in Athens-Clarke County for over 30 years, will represent a part of the Classic City for the next four years.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Mars Hill University and a master’s degree from Piedmont College, Fisher entered a career in education. At the University of Georgia, Fisher was the director of facilities management and retired in May 2022 as the chief of district services for the Clarke County School District.
“I’ve been in public service my whole life, so I’m going to continue to serve this community that I love dearly and hopefully in some small way, make a difference,” Fisher said.
The former associate vice president of facilities management for the university, Ralph Johnson, has known Fisher since he joined the department. The two have known each other for over two decades.
“You can’t have an organization run effectively without a team of great leaders and Dexter was one of those great leaders.” Johnson said. “He became a good friend through that time as well.”
Aside from his professional roles, Fisher planted roots in Athens through various organizations. The District 5 commissioner previously sat on the board of Athens Piedmont Hospital and the Athens Piedmont Hospital Authority, according to his ACC Gov biography. Fisher also serves as president of the UGA Retirees Association and is a deacon at Ebenezer Baptist Church-West.
His experience within the local community has led to him receiving various accolades given to involved members within Athens. In 2018, Fisher was given the Changing the Picture for Athens Children award, and was gifted the Spirit of Athens award last year.
Fisher also said that as a former employee of UGA, he has a great relationship with the institution and hopes to continue to work alongside President Jere W. Morehead and others in the future. He said that the university adds a lot to the county, and this partnership could be mutually beneficial in the upcoming years.
“We’re one Athens, we can’t do without each other,” Fisher said.
Fisher represents Forest Heights, Homewood Hills, Moss Side and Country Club Estates. After receiving less than 50% of the votes in the May general election, Fisher entered a runoff with Matt Pulver on June 21, 2022. His key policy issues of youth development, homelessness and the gang crisis, as well as an endorsement from Mayor Kelly Girtz, led to his victory.
Fisher said he wanted his constituents to know that his family is incredibly valuable.
“I’m a big family guy, that was important to me,” Fisher said. “ My granddaughter, she was like, ‘Grandpa, I told everybody that my grandpa was a commissioner.’”
As one of the three new commissioners on the legislative body, Fisher will represent District 5 for the next four years.
“He’s an exceptional and caring individual who will represent his constituents because he cares about people as individuals and what their story is, what their problems are and working to help them,” Johnson said.