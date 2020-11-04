The Red & Black is dedicated to reporting accurate results for the 2020 general election at the national, state and local level. We will be collecting our precinct reports from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office and the Associated Press VoteCast survey.
The results of these races are still unofficial. The Secretary of State must approve of all vote totals because not all results could include absentee or provisional ballots.
The presidential race is still too close to call as of 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
Neither Republican incumbent Donald Trump nor Democratic challenger Joe Biden has secured the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency, according to the AP.
Key battleground states are still counting ballots, including Georgia.
Trump leads Biden 50.7% to 48.1% in Georgia as of 8:17 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s unofficial count.
According to calls made by the AP and as reported by NPR, Biden leads with 238 electoral votes, and Trump has 213. Eighty-seven are yet to be called.
In Clarke County, 70.22% of voters cast their ballot for Biden, 28.15% voted for Trump. 1.63% of votes went to the Libertarian candidate, Jo Jorgensen.
67.36% of registered voters in Clarke County voted in the 2020 election. In the presidential election, 51,536 votes were cast, compared to 42,854 votes cast in 2016.
The Red & Black will provide updates on the Presidential Election as they come.
U.S. Senate
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s unofficial count, Republican David Perdue leads by 51.01%, with Democrat Jon Ossoff earning 46.68% of votes. Shane Hazel, with the Libertarian party, obtains 2.30% votes.
The second Senate race will head to a runoff between Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, according to AP. Both candidates were unable to amass more than 50% of votes. Republican candidate and Georgia's 9th District Rep. Doug Collins conceded just before the runoff was called.
Athens-area congressional races
Republican Andrew Clyde won the 9th U.S. congressional district represented by Collins, who opted not to run for reelection so he could run for U.S. Senate, according to the AP. Republican incumbent Jody Hice won reelection in the 10th U.S. congressional district, according to the AP. Both defeated their Democratic challengers handily.
Athens-area statehouse races
Republicans won local statehouse races across the board, except for District 118, where Democratic state Rep. Spencer Frye ran unopposed, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office.
Republicans Bill Cowsert and Frank Ginn won reelection to the Georgia state senate in the 46th and 47th districts, respectively, according to the unofficial results.
Republican Houston Gaines defeated Democrat Mokah Jasmine Johnson to win reelection to the Georgia state house in the 117th district, according to the unofficial results. Republican Marcus Wiedower defeated Democrat Jonathan Wallace.
Other local races
Deborah Gonzalez and James Chafin will head to a runoff election on Dec. 1 to decide the next district attorney of the Western Judicial Circuit, which includes Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties, according to the unofficial results. Interim DA Brian Patterson was the third-most vote earner.
Democrat John Q. Williams won the election for Clarke County Sheriff against Republican Robert Hare, according to the unofficial results.
Jesse Houle won the Athens-Clarke County Commission District 6 special election against their opponent Chad Lowery, according to the unofficial results.
