The next general election for Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties’ district attorney won’t be until 2022.
The election was originally scheduled for this November. However, after former Western Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney Ken Mauldin’s resignation in February, Gov. Brian Kemp had until May 3 to fill the office with an appointment to avoid delaying the election. Under Georgia law, Kemp’s appointee will now serve in the office until the state-wide general election in November 2022.
Kemp has not announced an appointment for the office as of press time. On Feb. 11, the State Bar of Georgia announced Kemp was accepting nominations to fill Mauldin’s vacancy.
Former District 117 state Rep. Deborah Gonzalez and now-interim Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brian Patterson were running for the office.
“No matter when there is an election, I am prepared to make my case to voters,” Patterson said in a Feb. 8 press release. “In the meantime, I intend to do my job at the highest level and to serve this community every day as interim District Attorney.”
Gonzalez and Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, have said not filling the vacancy by May 3 is voter suppression.
“Taking action after that deadline would effectively cancel the DA election this year,” Gonzalez said in a April 10 press release.
Williams said Kemp is effectively denying voters the chance to choose their representatives, calling Kemp’s lack of action “extremely concerning” in a May 1 press release.
Kemp’s press secretary did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Gonzalez and Patterson did not respond to multiple phone calls requesting comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.