Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses, can now be sold over the counter, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday after an unanimous vote by committee members.
Narcan is a brand of naloxone, a drug currently available via prescription which blocks opioid overdose effects on the brain in as little as two or three minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The drug works only on opioids, such as heroin, and fentanyl and prescription opioids such as oxycodone, codeine and morphine.
Signs of an overdose include vomiting, loss of consciousness, unresponsiveness, limpness, slow or irregular breathing and blue, grayish or clammy skin, according to the National Harm Reduction Coalition.
This is the first time a naloxone product has been approved for use without a prescription, the FDA said. The approved dosage is 4 milligrams. All other brands and dosages will still require a prescription.
The approval comes at a time when opioid overdoses and deaths have been rising across the state and country. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased by 124% from 2019 to 2021. More often, fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs and people take it without realizing.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department, like many others, has deployed increasing amounts of naloxone in recent years. ACCPD had 127 Narcan deployments in 2022 and 26 so far in 2023, as well as 60 and 18 suspected drug overdose deaths, respectively, according to an email from Lt. Shaun Barnett. The majority of the deaths can be attributed to fentanyl.
“Our experience shows that Narcan is an extremely effective tool when it comes to saving lives,” Barnett said. “Whenever any tool that is known to save lives becomes more widely available, it is extremely positive for the community. However, what it does not address is the underlying problem of the prevalence of illegal opioids, specifically fentanyl. ACCPD will persist in our enforcement efforts targeting high-level fentanyl dealers and will continue working with community partners to address the underlying problem of the prevalence of fentanyl in our community.”
According to DPH, Athens-Clarke County opioid deaths overall more than doubled during the last quarter of 2021, the last year for which data is available. The rates were higher than they had been at any time from quarter one in 2019 up until the second quarter of 2021.
“Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose death throughout the country,” Dr. Robert M. Califf, FDA commissioner, said in a statement.
Emergent BioSolutions, the company that makes Narcan, has not yet disclosed what the price of over-the-counter Narcan will be and/or the timeline for its availability, but the FDA will work with all stakeholders to ensure continued availability during the transition, which may take months, according to the release. The FDA acknowledged price concerns and is encouraging other naloxone manufacturers to apply for over-the-counter approval, which could drive prices down through competition.