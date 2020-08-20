Athens-Clarke County has seen 2,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 161 hospitalizations and 21 deaths as of Aug. 20, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
With the University of Georgia’s nearly 39,000 students resuming in-person classes today, testing will be an important tool for the Athens community. There are many non-UGA options in Athens for residents to receive tests.
Georgia Department of Public Health
The DPH has a testing site in Athens located on Mitchell Bridge Road—the tests are administered at no charge. Appointments can be made by calling 706-340-0996 from 8 a.m. -7 p.m. on weekdays or from 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The DPH’s Northeast Health District, which includes ACC also runs testing locations at the Morgan County senior center in Madison and the Loganville Health Department.
Location: 1030 Mitchell Bridge Rd.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays
Bulldog Urgent Care
Bulldog Urgent Care offers COVID-19 tests for $199 or antibody tests, to determine whether someone has previously had COVID-19, for $99. The clinic does not accept insurance.
You can make an appointment by calling 706-715-4696, but an appointment is not required to receive a COVID test.
Location: 494 Baxter St. Suite C
Hours: 8 a.m. to midnight daily
Peachtree Immediate Care
Peachtree Immediate Care is running a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center that can test around 200 people a day, said Tim Kiss, vice president of marketing at CRH Healthcare, Peachtree Immediate Care’s parent company.
The testing center is located in the parking lot of Power Partners, Inc. on Newton Bridge Road. Kiss said Power Partners offered their location to Peachtree after the care center had to switch from a drive-in testing site to a curbside testing site, which reduced testing capacity
Kiss said a test would cost $175 without insurance, but COVID testing is covered by most insurance plans, according to the company’s website.
Location: 200 Newton Bridge Rd.
Hours: 9 a.m. -7 p.m. weekday
Athens Neighborhood Health Center
The Athens Neighborhood Health Center is a private, nonprofit organization and provides drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations on College Avenue and McKinley Drive. New patients requesting a test must visit the organization’s online patient portal here and complete a patient pre-registration form, and then call either office to schedule an appointment.
Locations: 675 College Ave. and 402 McKinley Dr.
Hours (College Avenue Location): 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. -7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Friday
Hours (McKinley Drive Location): 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. -7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
CVS
CVS Pharmacy is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at its Atlanta Highway, Oglethorpe Avenue and North Avenue locations. Testing is limited to certain patients who qualify, and qualification can be determined by filling out a questionnaire on the company’s website. Patients who qualify according to the questionnaire can set up an appointment for testing through the website.
Patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, but should check with their health insurance provider before scheduling a test, according to the website. Patients with insurance must bring their insurance card to the test site. Those without insurance will be asked for their social security number to submit the test cost to the federal program for the uninsured, according to CVS’s website.
Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Piedmont Athens Regional can refer patients for testing, but does not accept walk-in appointments. Those who may need a test can book a virtual visit with a Piedmont health care provider here, and a patient can then receive testing if it is recommended following the virtual visit.
PARMC also offers COVID-19 antibody testing at its primary care practices and urgent care locations.
St. Mary’s Health Care System
St. Mary’s only provides COVID-19 testing for patients who are admitted to the hospital or who will be undergoing a procedure that requires an overnight stay, said St. Mary’s spokesperson Mark Ralston. Ralston said in an email that St. Mary’s urges anyone with symptoms or anyone who may have been exposed to the virus to contact their primary care physician, an urgent care clinic, or the DPH for testing.
