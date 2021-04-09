03082021_tmg_educators vaccine 025.jpg

A Rocky Branch Elementary School employee receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Watkinsville, Georgia on Monday, March 8, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at Piedmont Athens Regional’s Oconee Health Campus vaccinated about 750 employees of Oconee County Schools on Monday. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; taylormckenziephotography.com)

 Taylor Gerlach

Georgia has administered 4,466,497 vaccines according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s dashboard as of April 8. The list below highlights where Athens-Clarke County residents can get vaccinated if they haven’t yet.

Kroger

Kroger offers vaccines to the public at the pharmacy inside the store. Appointments can be booked online.

How: Appointments can be made online here

Location: 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens, GA, 30606

Phone: 706-583-8911

Hours: Weekdays: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Add Drug

Add Drug is a small pharmacy located in the Five Points neighborhood. Appointments are publicly available and can be made online.

How: While there is a waitlist, appointments can be made online here.

Location: 1695 Lumpkin St., Athens, GA, 30606

Phone: 706-548-2239

Hours: Weekdays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Closed on Sundays

Athens Pharmacy

Athens Pharmacy is a locally owned and operated pharmacy located on Baxter Street. Vaccines are available to the public, and appointments can be made over the phone.

How: Appointments can be made over the phone.

Phone: 706-850-5553

Location: 1086 Baxter St., Athens, GA, 30606

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sunday

Piggly Wiggly

Piggly Wiggly offers vaccines to the public at the pharmacy inside the store. Patients can walk in and do not need to make an appointment beforehand.

How: Walk-in

Location: 484 North Ave., Athens, GA, 30601

Phone: 706-548-4171

Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Buy Wise Drugs

Buy Wise Drugs is a small pharmacy located in northern Athens. Appointments are available to the public and can be made over the phone.

How: Appointments can be made over the phone.

Phone: 706-353-7847

Location: 740 N. Chase St., Athens, GA, 30601

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sunday

Clarke County Health Department

The Clarke County Health Department is a publicly- funded institution. Appointments are available to the public and can be made online.

How: Appointments can be made online here.

Location: 345 N. Harris St., Athens, GA, 30601

Phone: 706-389-6921

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., closed weekends

Hodgson's Pharmacy

Hodgson’s Pharmacy is holding a vaccine clinic on April 10 where they have vowed on their flyer that no eligible adult will be turned away.

How: Walk-in

Location: 1690 S. Milledge Ave. Athens, GA and 160-6 Tracy St. Athens, GA at Canopy Studio

Hours: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. April 10

Publix

A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines is available at select Publix pharmacies, while supplies last. Counties listed as “None Available” haven't received allocations in time for this booking opportunity.

How: Appointments can be made here.

Phone: 706-208-3700

Location: 3620 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, GA 30606

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Sam's Club

Sam's Club provides the COVID-19 vaccine to both members and non-members.

How: Appointments can be made here.

Phone: 706-548-3666

Location: 4365 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, GA 30606

Hours: weekdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Walgreens

Walgreens is now booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments online.

How: Appointments can be made here.

Phone: 706-543-2951

Location: 110 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA 30606

Pharmacy Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Walmart

Walmart is now providing vaccines to all eligible adults.

How: Appointments can be made here.

Phone: 706-549-1423

Location: 1911 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens, GA 30606

Hours: Weekdays and Saturdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.