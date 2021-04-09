Georgia has administered 4,466,497 vaccines according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s dashboard as of April 8. The list below highlights where Athens-Clarke County residents can get vaccinated if they haven’t yet.
Kroger
Kroger offers vaccines to the public at the pharmacy inside the store. Appointments can be booked online.
How: Appointments can be made online here
Location: 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens, GA, 30606
Phone: 706-583-8911
Hours: Weekdays: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Add Drug
Add Drug is a small pharmacy located in the Five Points neighborhood. Appointments are publicly available and can be made online.
How: While there is a waitlist, appointments can be made online here.
Location: 1695 Lumpkin St., Athens, GA, 30606
Phone: 706-548-2239
Hours: Weekdays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Closed on Sundays
Athens Pharmacy
Athens Pharmacy is a locally owned and operated pharmacy located on Baxter Street. Vaccines are available to the public, and appointments can be made over the phone.
How: Appointments can be made over the phone.
Phone: 706-850-5553
Location: 1086 Baxter St., Athens, GA, 30606
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sunday
Piggly Wiggly
Piggly Wiggly offers vaccines to the public at the pharmacy inside the store. Patients can walk in and do not need to make an appointment beforehand.
How: Walk-in
Location: 484 North Ave., Athens, GA, 30601
Phone: 706-548-4171
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Buy Wise Drugs
Buy Wise Drugs is a small pharmacy located in northern Athens. Appointments are available to the public and can be made over the phone.
How: Appointments can be made over the phone.
Phone: 706-353-7847
Location: 740 N. Chase St., Athens, GA, 30601
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, closed Sunday
Clarke County Health Department
The Clarke County Health Department is a publicly- funded institution. Appointments are available to the public and can be made online.
How: Appointments can be made online here.
Location: 345 N. Harris St., Athens, GA, 30601
Phone: 706-389-6921
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., closed weekends
Hodgson's Pharmacy
Hodgson’s Pharmacy is holding a vaccine clinic on April 10 where they have vowed on their flyer that no eligible adult will be turned away.
How: Walk-in
Location: 1690 S. Milledge Ave. Athens, GA and 160-6 Tracy St. Athens, GA at Canopy Studio
Hours: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. April 10
Publix
A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines is available at select Publix pharmacies, while supplies last. Counties listed as “None Available” haven't received allocations in time for this booking opportunity.
How: Appointments can be made here.
Phone: 706-208-3700
Location: 3620 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, GA 30606
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Sam's Club
Sam's Club provides the COVID-19 vaccine to both members and non-members.
How: Appointments can be made here.
Phone: 706-548-3666
Location: 4365 Atlanta Hwy., Athens, GA 30606
Hours: weekdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Walgreens
Walgreens is now booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments online.
How: Appointments can be made here.
Phone: 706-543-2951
Location: 110 Hawthorne Ave., Athens, GA 30606
Pharmacy Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Walmart
Walmart is now providing vaccines to all eligible adults.
How: Appointments can be made here.
Phone: 706-549-1423
Location: 1911 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens, GA 30606
Hours: Weekdays and Saturdays 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.