The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months or older should get a flu shot every flu season.
Getting a flu vaccine can help reduce the stress on healthcare systems that are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, along with protecting you and those around you from getting the flu, according to the CDC.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of places you can get a flu vaccine this fall in Athens.
Georgia Department of Public Health
The Georgia DPH is offering drive-thru flu shots in Athens. The vaccine is free for adults. For children 6 months and older, insurance may be billed, but the vaccine is free for children without insurance.
In addition to a regular vaccine, a nasal spray option is available. The nasal spray is approved for healthy people 2 to 49 years old who are not pregnant.
Anyone who wants to receive a flu shot at its drive-thru site can visit PublicHealthAthens.com or call 706-340-0996 to schedule an appointment.
Publix Pharmacy
Publix Pharmacy offers walk-in flu shots. They accept insurance, but without insurance a vaccine costs $48. You do not have to schedule an appointment, but to speed up the process Publix asks people to fill out and bring a copy of the Georgia immunization consent form, which can be found on Publix's website.
The pharmacy is also offering a free $10 Publix gift card when you get a flu shot at Publix.
Locations: 3620 Atlanta Hwy and 1860 S. Barnett Shoals Rd.
Hours: 9 a.m.–9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sundays
Walmart Pharmacy
Walmart Pharmacy also offers walk-in flu vaccinations and same-day appointments. The pharmacy carries different kinds of flu vaccinations that vary in price without insurance. You can learn more about prices by calling the pharmacy.
Locations: 3130 Atlanta Hwy., 4375 Lexington Rd., 1911 Epps Bridge Pkwy.
Hours: Vary by location
Kroger Pharmacy
A flu vaccine at Kroger Pharmacy costs $40 without insurance. You can make an appointment for a flu shot or register for one while you’re already in the store by visiting kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.
Locations: 191 Alps Rd., 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy., 2301 College Station Rd.
Hours: Vary by location
Bulldog Urgent Care
Bulldog Urgent Care offers walk-in flu vaccines for $39. The clinic does not accept insurance.
Location: 494 Baxter St. Suite C
Hours: 8 a.m. to midnight daily
Horton’s Drug Store
Horton’s Drug Store offers walk-in flu vaccinations that cost $40 without insurance.
Location: 101 E. Clayton St.
Hours: 9 a.m.–6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays
The University of Georgia’s University Health Center
UGA’s health center offers the flu vaccine to university students, faculty and staff. The UHC accepts insurance. A shot is $50 without insurance or $87 for a high-dose vaccine for faculty and staff over 65.
Members of the UGA community can make an appointment to receive a shot on the UHC’s website, and the UHC also offers flu shots without an appointment at the UHC pharmacy on weekdays from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
The UHC also has a mobile clinic that will offer shots at the College of Pharmacy on Oct. 22 from 3–5 p.m. UGA community members will need to bring a UGA ID and a copy of their insurance.
Location: 55 Carlton St.
Hours: 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. weekdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.