The state of Georgia is currently experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to COVID Act Now, Georgia had 732 new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the last week.
In Athens, the intensive care unit occupancy of St. Mary’s Hospital is currently 93% full, while the Piedmont Regional Medical Center’s ICU is 89% full, according to The New York Times, at the time this article was published.
There are several COVID-testing sites in Athens. All three Walgreens offer COVID-19 PCR and rapid-testing via drive-thru. Five CVS locations in the Athens area offer COVID-19 testing appointments. Both Reddy Urgent Care locations offer rapid COVID-19 testing. Peachtree Immediate Care offers PCR and rapid-testing.
There is also a 24/7 self-collected PCR testing kiosk located at 3500 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia. You can pre-register, then use the kiosk to obtain and return the kit.
The free at-home COVID-19 tests program, which was provided by the US government, has ended. But, you can purchase at-home COVID-19 test kits through the following retailers: CVS, Walgreens, Kroger and Walmart. You may be able to purchase the tests for free if you have health insurance, depending on your plan and provider.
Additionally, masks can be purchased at Kroger, and N95 face masks can be bought at the Walgreens on Hawthorne Avenue and Barnett Shoals Road.