Normally, for Athens bars, breweries and establishments, it is illegal to sell alcohol on Sundays where less than 50% of income comes from food sales – but Athenians are in luck if looking for some more booze-filled excitement this weekend.
The Super Bowl LVI is quickly approaching with the Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals, and day-long festivities have been set after Athens-Clarke County commissioners unanimously voted for the sale of alcohol in bars and breweries this Sunday.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of places hosting watch parties and events for Super Bowl Sunday in the classic city.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, former UGA quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, may have not won UGA a national championship, but Sunday’s game offers another chance for a big win.
“After watching the Braves win the world series, the Dawgs win the Natty all while at 1785, I think I should be in the bar as well to see another Georgia boy (Matthew Stafford) go for a Super Bowl win,” Jarrod Miller, the chief operations officer of 1785 Bar & Grill said.
1785 Bar & Grill
The watch party will feature 50 cent wings and $6 pitchers.
Paloma Park
Athens band Fun Room will play at Paloma Park’s Superbowl pre-party at 3 p.m.
Akademia Brewing Company
The Warehouse Athens
Watch party on projector screen and $8 liquor pitchers, $3 wells and domestics until the game kicks off. There will be $3 mystery shots at halftime.
“We have the largest indoor screen in Athens and are known for hosting the best watch parties, and the Superbowl watch party won’t be any different. Our huge 22 foot screen and 12K LED projector with concert grade audio gives you the best possible experience without actually being at the game. Grab your friends and come out early to make sure you get a seat because it’s sure to be a full house that night,” Brian Cowart, owner of The Warehouse, said.