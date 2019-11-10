Athens voters approved the SPLOST 2020 referendum Nov. 5. The SPLOST tax, which will remain at 8%, will help fund 37 new projects in and around the Athens community.
Voters approved the list as a whole, but 37 projects is a lot to keep up with.
We broke down the SPLOST projects by category — infrastructure, housing, recreation, environment and public health and safety — so you could see where the funding will go.
Want to know a specific project's price tag? Keep scrolling.
