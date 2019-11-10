Athens voters approved the SPLOST 2020 referendum Nov. 5. The SPLOST tax, which will remain at 8%, will help fund 37 new projects in and around the Athens community.

Voters approved the list as a whole, but 37 projects is a lot to keep up with.

We broke down the SPLOST projects by category — infrastructure, housing, recreation, environment and public health and safety — so you could see where the funding will go.

Want to know a specific project's price tag? Keep scrolling.

Infrastructure Facilities Space Modernization: $77.9 million

Welcome Center Access Improvements: $825,000 Total: $120.18 million

Recreation Classic Center Arena: $34 million

Athens West Park: $1.81 million Total: $90.13 million

Housing and Other Cities Affordable Housing: $44.5 million

Town of Bogart: $378,000 Total: $47.9 million

Environment and Sustainability Renewable Energy: $15.81 million

Sandy Creek Nature Center Exhibit: $308,000 Total: $32.06 million