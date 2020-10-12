Early voting for the Nov. 3 election started on Monday in Georgia. People registered to vote in Athens-Clarke County can go to the Board of Elections office this week to vote, and more voting locations will open up as Election Day approaches.
In a Sept. 11 interview with The Red & Black, ACC Board of Elections assistant Lisa McGlaun said the county has received a high number of absentee ballot requests, however she still expects a high early voting turnout. During the June primary, voters who requested absentee ballots ended up voting in person because they weren’t familiar with mail-in voting, McGlaun said.
Polling locations are stocked with COVID-19 supplies such as hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves and extra face masks, McGlaun said. Voters aren’t required to wear a mask inside polling locations, but McGlaun said they will enforce social distancing.
Polling locations are required to be open for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. The last day to vote early in person is Oct. 30.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of places and times ACC residents can vote early.
Board of Elections Office
Athens Regional Library
Miriam Moore Community Center
ACC Extension (Bogart)
ACC Tennis Center
The University of Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.