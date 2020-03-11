On May 19, Athens residents will vote for candidates in several primary and general elections for local offices. The candidate qualifications period ended at noon on March 6. Here’s the list of candidates for these elections.
Athens-Clarke County Commission:
District 2: Mariah Parker (incumbent)
District 4: Allison Wright (incumbent), Michael Stapor
District 6: Jerry NeSmith (incumbent), Jesse Houle
District 8: Andrea Farnham, Carol Myers, A. Kamau Hull
District 10: Mike Hamby (incumbent), Knowa Johnson
Clarke County Board of Education:
District 2: Mary Bagby, Kirrena Gallagher
District 4: Patricia Yager (incumbent)
District 6: Mumbi Anderson
District 8: Nicole Hull
Clarke County Sheriff’s Office:
Democratic Primary: Ira Edwards Jr. (incumbent), John Q. Williams
Republican Primary: Robert Hare
Other local primary races:
Tax Commissioner: Toni Meadow (incumbent), Democrat
Clerk of Superior Court: Beverly Logan (incumbent), Democrat
Coroner: Sonny Wilson (incumbent), Democrat
Candidates for other local general elections:
Probate Court Judge: Susan Schaffer
State Court Judge: Charles Auslander III (incumbent)
State Court Judge 2: Ethelyn Simpson (incumbent)
Chief Magistrate Judge: Patricia Barron (incumbent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.