Voters will go to the polls on May 19 for several primary and general elections for positions in the Athens-Clarke County local government. (Photo/Jason Born)

On May 19, Athens residents will vote for candidates in several primary and general elections for local offices. The candidate qualifications period ended at noon on March 6. Here’s the list of candidates for these elections.

Athens-Clarke County Commission:

District 2: Mariah Parker (incumbent)

District 4: Allison Wright (incumbent), Michael Stapor

District 6: Jerry NeSmith (incumbent), Jesse Houle

District 8: Andrea Farnham, Carol Myers, A. Kamau Hull

District 10: Mike Hamby (incumbent), Knowa Johnson

Clarke County Board of Education:

District 2: Mary Bagby, Kirrena Gallagher

District 4: Patricia Yager (incumbent)

District 6: Mumbi Anderson

District 8: Nicole Hull

Clarke County Sheriff’s Office:

Democratic Primary: Ira Edwards Jr. (incumbent), John Q. Williams

Republican Primary: Robert Hare

Other local primary races:

Tax Commissioner: Toni Meadow (incumbent), Democrat

Clerk of Superior Court: Beverly Logan (incumbent), Democrat

Coroner: Sonny Wilson (incumbent), Democrat

Candidates for other local general elections:

Probate Court Judge: Susan Schaffer

State Court Judge: Charles Auslander III (incumbent)

State Court Judge 2: Ethelyn Simpson (incumbent)

Chief Magistrate Judge: Patricia Barron (incumbent)

