Voters in Athens-Clarke County will head to the polls for federal, state and local primaries and elections on June 9.
The elections were postponed from May 19 due to the extension of Georgia’s public health state of emergency until May 13. If these elections were held May 19 as originally planned, the extension would include almost every day of in-person voting, said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state, in an April 9 press release.
The winners of the U.S. House of Representatives and Georgia General Assembly primaries will face off in the Nov. 3 general election.
The presidential primary was originally scheduled for March 24 then postponed to May 19.
The Red & Black has compiled the names of all candidates who have qualified for these races.
Athens-Clarke County Commission:
District 2: Mariah Parker (incumbent)
District 4: Allison Wright (incumbent), Michael Stapor
District 6: Jerry NeSmith (incumbent), Jesse Houle
District 8: Andrea Farnham, Carol Myers, A. Kamau Hull
District 10: Mike Hamby (incumbent), Knowa Johnson
Clarke County Board of Education:
District 2: Mary Bagby, Kirrena Gallagher
District 4: Patricia Yager (incumbent)
District 6: Mumbi Anderson
District 8: Nicole Hull
Clarke County Sheriff’s Office:
Democratic Primary: Ira Edwards Jr. (incumbent), John Q. Williams
Republican Primary: Robert Hare
Other local primary races:
Tax Commissioner: Toni Meadow (incumbent), Democrat
Clerk of Superior Court: Beverly Logan (incumbent), Democrat
Coroner: Sonny Wilson (incumbent), Democrat
Candidates for other local general elections:
Probate Court Judge: Susan Schaffer
State Court Judge: Charles Auslander III (incumbent)
State Court Judge 2: Ethelyn Simpson (incumbent)
Chief Magistrate Judge: Patricia Barron (incumbent)
Here are the candidates for the U.S. presidential primary, the U.S. House of Representatives primary and the U.S. Senate primary.
Presidential primary
Joseph R. Biden is the only Democratic presidential candidate who hasn’t dropped out of the primary race, according to The Atlantic. However, 11 other candidates will be on Georgia’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, said Charlotte Sosebee, ACC director of elections, in an email April 9.
Democratic presidential primary: Bernie Sanders, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang
Republican presidential primary: Donald Trump (incumbent)
U.S. Senate, seat 1
Republican incumbent David Perdue is running for reelection. No other Republican candidates qualified for the race.
Democratic primary: Sarah Riggs Amico, Jon Ossoff, Teresa Tomlinson, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Maya Dillard-Smith and Tricia Carpenter McCracken
U.S. House of Representatives
District 9
Republican primary: Michael Boggus, Paul Broun, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gurtler, Maria Strickland, Kevin Tanner, Ethan Underwood, Kellie Weeks and John K. Wilkinson
Democratic primary: Devin Pandy, Brooke Siskin and Dan Wilson
District 10
The winner of the District 10 Democratic primary will compete against Republican incumbent Jody Hice in November. No other Republican candidates qualified for the race.
Democratic primary: Andrew Ferguson and Tabitha Johnson-Green
Georgia General Assembly
Both state Senate Districts 46 and 47 and state House of Representatives Districts 117, 118 and 119 include parts of ACC. All of the candidates in these districts have no challengers in their respective party primaries on June 9.
State Senate District 46
Republican primary: Bill Cowsert (incumbent)
Democratic primary: Zachary Perry
State Senate District 47
Republican primary: Frank Ginn (incumbent)
Democratic primary: Dawn Johnson
State House District 117
Republican primary: Houston Gaines (incumbent)
Democratic primary: Mokah Jasmine Johnson
State House District 118
Democratic primary: Spencer Frye (incumbent)
State House District 119
Republican primary: Marcus Wiedower (incumbent)
Democratic primary: Jonathan Wallace
