Each type of COVID-19 vaccine has a different list of rules that must be followed for it to remain effective, which is why vials are sometimes thrown away.
When the COVID-19 vaccines became available to many students and faculty, there were rumors that vials of vaccines, which can normally hold between five and 10 doses depending on the vaccine type, were being thrown away.
Cesar Ruano, a junior health promotion major at the University of Georgia, heard that different locations were throwing away vials that weren't being used, but he was not sure of the research as to why they were being thrown out.
“Once a vial is punctured, the vaccine must be used within a few hours, based on the manufacturer's specifications,” said Dr. Jason Smith, St. Mary's Health Care System chief medical officer.
Depending on the vial, it can contain multiple doses of the vaccine. If it is near the end of the day or at a low-volume vaccination site, it can become risky to open one of these multiple-dose vials because the rest of the vial may have to be thrown away if there is no one else to take the other doses.
“Different vaccines come with different requirements for storage, reconstitution and administration,” Smith said. “If vials of [a] vaccine get too warm in storage or transit, the vaccine has to be discarded. While most other vaccines don't require such extreme conditions, all have safety parameters that shippers and providers must adhere to.”
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires ultra-cold storage at minus 80 to minus 60 degrees Celsius, while Moderna requires temperatures from minus 25 degrees Celsius to minus 15 Celsius.
For the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, of which use has been paused in the United States, vials are stored in temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius.
If there has been improper shipment or storage of a vaccine, contamination, exceeding the "use by" time for an opened vial or exceeding the expiration date for an unopened vial, the vial would be considered unusable.
With the three different variations of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered at different locations, vials of vaccines being thrown away is common. However, medical professionals throwing away vials is mainly for the public's own health and safety.
To avoid leftover vials from being thrown away at the end of the day, St. Mary's Hospital will call patients on their waiting list to try and find someone to come in and get vaccinated, Smith said.
These rules for COVID-19 vaccine usage are similar to other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine.