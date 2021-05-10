200822_TMG_PoliceCar

A police car's lights flash in downtown Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)

A Winder woman died Monday of injuries she sustained in an April 26 car crash, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The woman, Martha Wood, 72, was driving a Ford Edge on Atlanta Highway near Fowler Mill Road when she left her lane of travel, side-swiped another vehicle and collided head-on with a third vehicle, according to the release. Nobody else involved suffered serious injuries.

The accident was the 10th fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2021, according to the release.