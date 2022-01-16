Georgia is expected to experience winter weather conditions on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
On Friday, Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for north Georgia ahead of the winter weather. The Georgia Department of Transportation is also warning of icy conditions on roads across the region.
According to the forecast, Athens is expected to see more snow after 4 p.m., with a high temperatures near 36 degrees and a 70% chance of precipitation. The National Weather Service estimates the total daytime snow accumulation could be around an inch.
There is a 30% chance the snow will continue into the night before 8 p.m. The National Weather Service predicts less than half an inch of new snow could accumulate. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area until midnight Sunday.