On Thursday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department took 24-year-old Terrio Pass, of Winterville, into custody for his involvement in the April 17 shooting on Hawthorne Extension, according to an ACCPD press release.
Pass is charged with aggravated assault, according to the release. A 32-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries from the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or at hovie.lister@accgov.com.