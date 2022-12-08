The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Jessica Higginbotham, 35, of Elberton, GA, on Sunday for making terroristic threats to blow up the ACC Democratic Party office, according to an email from Lieutenant Shaun Barnett of ACCPD.
Officers were dispatched to the office around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday after a staff member received text messages that threatened to blow up the office. Higginbotham was arrested after the ensuing investigation, Barnett said in the email.
“It is my understanding that Higginbotham was employed by the campaign office as security,” Barnett said in the email.