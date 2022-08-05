On Thursday evening, All Voting is Local and the Georgia Coalition for The People’s Agenda held an information session for Georgia voters as a part of the Your Vote, Your Voice tour at the Athens-Clarke County library.
The People’s Agenda is a civil rights organization founded in 1998 by Joseph Lowery, a prominent figure in the civil rights movement of the 1960s. The organization’s mission is to improve the quality of governance in Georgia, and create more active and well-informed constituents.
After a complimentary dinner, attendees and panelists moved into the library auditorium for a panel discussion. The panel consisted of Helen Butler, the executive director of The People’s Agenda, Jesús Rubio, the Georgia state director for Mi Familia Vota, and Isabel Otero, the Georgia policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The discussion started with pre-selected questions, and then questions were turned over to the small but engaged crowd.
The tour consists of seven stops throughout Georgia, with Athens as the second stop. Each session will be tailored to the needs of the individual communities, redistricting and Georgia Senate Bill 202 being main topics for the Athens session.
After the recent redistricting in Athens-Clarke County, over two-thirds of residents are in a new district for the 2022 election cycle.
Georgia Senate Bill 202, which took effect in March 2021, placed tighter restrictions on absentee voting, early voting and election-day practices such as handing out water to voters at polling places.
Cindy Battles, the policy and engagement director for The People’s Agenda, said that during the primary, many Georgians did not know the extent of the changes in voting policies until it was too late, or their ballots were not accepted.
“There's been so many changes since SB 202, from absentee voting to where you can go during early voting. And so a lot of the problems that we saw during the primary and the runoff weren’t inefficiency on the part of election staff, it was people not knowing because redistricting happened,” Battles said.
Attendees were encouraged as they left to share the knowledge they gained from the panel with others in their communities who may be affected by updates or changes in voting policies.
Mary DeLaine, who heard about the event from a friend, decided to attend to learn more about voting laws and registration so that she could share the information with her neighbors and friends.
“I can take this knowledge and put it back into the community, and then hopefully get it to a broader community,” DeLaine said.
Battles urges students to attend events like the information session, and to continue to advocate for voting rights. She said seeing students advocate for issues such as voting rights motivates her team to keep working.
“The kids that are showing up are literally the reason why we get up to do this, continue to do this work. Because there's no way I'm letting these kids down, not when they're showing up and showing out the way they are,” Battles said. “And to mobilize that way, they have to be educated and empowered.”