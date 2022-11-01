The East Athens Development Corporation launched “Project Inspire,” , a digital literacy program for youth in Athens, on Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. The project will teach youth about social media awareness and the creation of digital media, said Fred Smith, executive director of East Athens Development Corporation.
The event to kick off the project’s launch was held at the East Athens Development Corporation and featured representatives from Spectrum and Charter Communications, as well as local and state representatives like Georgia District 118 Rep. Spencer Frye, Athens-Clarke County District 3 Commissioner-elect Tiffany Taylor and Catherine Fleming, director of government affairs for Charter Communications.
“Project Inspire will give you an opportunity to learn how to use technology,” Smith said. “We're excited about that, the possibility that you may be able to do some videos, TikTok if that’s what it is, did I get that right? And other things, and we also plan to have you do some media awareness activities like working with radio stations to produce some radio SOTs, so it's a really grand opportunity.”
Spectrum began the event by donating $5,000 to the project and raffling off computers and iPads to the youth in attendance.
“We are kicking off Project Inspire today with a $5,000 donation to the EADC for their outstanding efforts to educate our youth on the amount of resources available online, whether that's for school or for fun,” Fleming said. “We think it's crucial that broadband providers like Charter play a role in bridging the digital divide so that everyone has access to the information and tools that you need to succeed in today's economy and to stay connected.”
Fleming shared with attendees how, if eligible, they can utilize Spectrum’s affordable connectivity program and internet assist to get monthly internet access at a discounted rate.
ACP is a government program from the Federal Communications Commision, assisting low-income households to access the internet, according to the ACP website. Spectrum offers households a $30 monthly credit to assist in paying for high-speed internet through ACP, according to a flier at the event.
Depending on the level of Spectrum Internet service, the flier said there may be extra fees totaling more than $30 per month, which the customer is responsible for paying.
To qualify for ACP, a member of the household must be either a recipient of Pell Grants, Lifeline eligible or eligible for free or reduced breakfast or lunch, the flier said.
Lifeline eligible programs include Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Authority support and Veterans Survivors Pension, the flier said.
According to the flier, households can check their eligibility at affordableconnectivity.gov.
Spectrum’s Internet Assist program offers high-speed broadband access to qualifying households with internet service for $19.99 per month, according to another flier at the event.
Broadband is high-speed internet that can transmit large amounts of data for things such as a videoconference doctor's appointment, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology website.
To qualify for Internet Assist, a household member must be a recipient of the National School Lunch Program free or reduced-cost lunch, NSLP Community Eligibility Provision or Supplemental Security Income if 65 years old or older, the flier said.
Programs that do not qualify include Social Security Disability, Social Security Disability Insurance and Social Security Retirement and Survivor Benefits, according to the flier.
To check qualification for Internet Assist, the flier said to visit SpectrumInternetAssist.com or call 1-877-959-1748.
“Youth that are not connected to the internet, they are at such a big disadvantage,” Smith said.
Smith said that through the project, he hopes to work with youth to support, inspire and encourage them.
“They need more support and so that's what we are going to provide, but we also are going to give them an opportunity to do some things that they probably ordinarily would not do in terms of making videos, making maybe PSAs for radio,” Smith said. “They need to understand that the world is theirs. Oftentimes, students in this community, they don't feel that way, they think the opportunity is for someone else, they think college education is for someone else, so we’re doing what we can to try to change that.”
Taylor said as a kid raised in the Inner East Athens community, she remembers coming to the same events and feels she is a role model for the youth now.
While growing up in East Athens, Taylor said the internet was something residents didn’t think they could have, making the partnership between Spectrum, Charter and EADC personal for her.
“It shows that they really care about our children's learning and also being able to have access to the internet,” Taylor said. “To be able to have it within the home and for it to be affordable, where single-parent homes can afford internet, is really, really great. We didn't have that a lot.”
Taylor said she has taken note of the resources coming into the community and their effect on the youth.
“I see a lot of resources coming into the community, the inner East Athens community, and I think that it's about time and I think that is awesome,” Taylor said. “I know that it'll give the youth a leg up, to be able to not just put assignments off until they have internet access, but being able to get off the bus and go and to do their homework.”