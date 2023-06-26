Performers, vendors and attendees alike approached Washington Street and Hull Street on Sunday for one final day of AthFest 2023.
The first performer of the day, The Welfare Liners, performed on the Wicked Weed Stage at noon. Their contemporary and traditional bluegrass tunes were not the only unique aspect of the group; the instrumentals included a mandolin, banjo, fiddle and upright bass.
At the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, IAMTIKICA performed at 12:30 p.m. TIKICA delivered a captivating R&B performance in a glittery red dress, engaging the audience on the sunny afternoon.
Supernova Rainbow Band, a rock band with themes younger generations can relate to, began their set at 12:50 p.m. on the Wicked Weed Stage, performing “A Supernova Rainbow of Fun” in honor of their late bandmates.
At 1:15 p.m., UGA alum Jacob Mallow introduced his unique alternative-folk meets R&B sound to the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. Mallow writes and produces all of his music. Throughout his performance, he switched between playing the keyboard and strumming an electric guitar.
The Wicked Weed Stage welcomed BlackNerdNinja, a local hip-hop artist, to the stage at 1:40 p.m. followed by a performance by Mack2Tone, a rapper and hip-hop artist, at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 2:05 p.m.
At 2:20 p.m., Motorhead 2X, winner of the Album/Mixtape of the Year at the 2022 Athens Hip-Hop Awards, began his performance at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. All three hip-hop artists delivered high-energy performances that drew in crowds.
At 2:30 p.m., Honeypuppy, a four-piece indie rock band, took the Wicked Weed Stage. Josie Callahan, the lead singer, writes the simple yet playful songs of the band.
John Swilley & the Soul Goats performed at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 3 p.m., displaying their genre-defying sound that combines soul, rock and R&B.
“I’m a local, so I've been going [to AthFest] since I was a kid, and it's kind of surreal to be on the stage. I work at Georgia theater and I'm around music all the time and I've never really given my music a shot,” the lead singer and guitarist Swilley said.
The Curbside Pickups, a five-piece band from Athens, played on the Wicked Weed Stage at 3:25 p.m., incorporating a trombone into their optimistic sound.
At the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, the Wyld Staleyz performed an energetic set. They revved the audience up by jumping and dancing on stage, integrating a tambourine into their performance.
“Songs about patios, songs about a way of life, a way of life we want to share with you,” lead singer Owen Staley said to the crowd.
Dayroom was at the Wicked Weed Stage at 4:35 p.m. to deliver a carefree, fun set. James Riddle, the keyboardist, rocked the audience with his accordion while wearing no shoes. The rest of the band members danced, sang and played their instruments.
At 5:20 p.m., Klezmer Local 42 brought their one-of-a-kind sound to the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. The group produces klezmer, which is traditional Eastern European Jewish music, but with influences of Classic Rock, swing, hip-hop, pop radio hits, tangos and sea shanties. Additionally, they incorporate different languages into their sound including Yiddish, Hebrew, English, French, Spanish and Pirate-Talk.
Their head-turning sound, charismatic stage presence and colorful stage lights attracted a large, curious crowd.
“They are a staple here in Athens,” David Strickland, an Athfest stage manager, said. “Everyone knows them here and they are well loved.”
Elf Power took the Wicked Weed Stage at 5:55 p.m., performing some of their music featured in the TV show “Cruel Summer.” A large crowd gathered to enjoy some of the music off of Elf Power’s latest album “Artificial Countrysides.”
Elf Power’s set was cut short when dark clouds and strong gusts of wind rolled in at 6:11 p.m. The staff and volunteers at the Wicked Weed Stage worked quickly to lower the speakers lining the metal frame of the stage while the band made their exit.
The ChickaSaw Mudd Puppies were in the process of setting up for their 6:30 p.m. performance at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage but had to pack everything back up when the weather began to take a turn.
Artists rapidly closed down their tents before the storm unleashed. Many festival-goers left AthFest as the weather grew more threatening, while others sought out shelter underneath the tents. In the spirit of the festival, there were also a handful of people that hopped in line for a beer.
AthFest staff and volunteers instructed the crowd to seek shelter from the approaching storm in nearby buildings rather than under the tents.
As the curtain of rain drew on the final shows of AthFest 2023, the venue packed up and shipped out with the equipment. As the annual event ends, the streets eventually open for cars to drive through, and the event officially comes to a conclusion. AthFest looks to continue this momentum into the next festival in 2024, according to its website.