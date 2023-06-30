AthFest 2023: Looking back on the 3 days of performances

Each year, thousands of people gather downtown for the AthFest Music and Arts Festival, a weekend full of music, food, art and other festivities.
This year, the 25th anniversary of AthFest showcased over 100 acts across three stages. Despite the heat, attendees were out and about, moving from stage to stage and taking in the sights and sounds.
As we reminisce on the memories of last weekend, here’s a complete recap of AthFest 2023.
A smooth beginning
The first performances of the weekend began on Friday at 5 p.m. on the AthFest Wicked Weed Stage with singer Spencer Thomas. On the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, Ghost and Goat started at 5:10 p.m., providing a bluesy post-punk performance.
Performances by 22-year-old singer-songwriter Bea Porges, indie rock group Hunger Anthem and the rowdy punk band Nuclear Tourism occurred on the Paloma Park Hull Street stage with the performances carrying into the evening hours.
At 5:50 p.m., Wim Tapley & the Cannons took to the Wicked Weed Stage, performing some of their original songs including “Sober.” On stage, the band members laughed and goofed off, seemingly having just as much fun as the fans lining the fences and singing the songs by heart.
“We had a blast,” Tapley said. “I love Athens in the summer. There’s a really great group of people around and it’s a blessing to have.”
Pip the Pansy began her performance at 6:45 p.m. at the Wicked Weed Stage. The crowd funneled in throughout her show to listen to her flute solos and upbeat music. Her bright, geometric jumpsuit coupled with her backup dancers full-body feather getups attracted plenty of attention.
Jordan Huff, one of Pip the Pansy’s devoted fans, made the 30-minute trip to AthFest for this performance. She wore one of Pip’s jackets which was made and sold by the artist herself.
Like Huff, many attendees styled themselves accordingly for the festival. Whether they dressed for the heat in denim cutoffs and a tank top or sported a cowboy hat and a tie-dye shirt, attendees flaunted their personal styles.
Cowboy boots, one of the most worn items, proved useful as people stomped their feet, dancing and jumping to the music.
At the Wicked Weed Stage at 7:30 p.m., the inductees were announced for the Athens Music Walk of Fame. The 2023 honorees include Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton, Normaltown Flyers, Jackie Payne, Calvin Orlando Smith and WUOG.
At 7:50 p.m., Linqua Franqa began her set at Wicked Weed Stage. Her music describes “complex and unflinching tales of existential heartbreak, racial strain, and feminist swagger,” according to the AthFest website.
“Her music is heavy, punchy, and awesome,” attendee Ethan Caspary said.
At 8:20 p.m., Monsoon marked the final performance on the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, drawing in a crowd of excited fans. Flashing lights, the electric guitar’s loud sounds and the performers jumping on the speakers created a high-energy environment.
Family and Friends took the stage at 9 p.m. to ring in the first night of AthFest. The band started their performance off with a huddle on stage. The crowd was at its largest as the sun was setting over the Wicked Weed Stage. Enthusiastic concert-goers lined along the rails, clapping along with the lively set.
The music didn’t stop there, though. Much of the crowd migrated to the Club Crawl events which spanned across 10 local concert venues, with three to four performances playing at each location. The diverse lineups offered concert-goers a variety of sounds to choose from for their late night jams.
Middle of the weekend
On Saturday, the second day of AthFest was in full swing. Performances from over 70 artists spanned from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. the next morning, and the artist market was bustling with attendees throughout the day.
At the Wicked Weed Stage, performances began at noon with Savannah based indie folk/pop artist Anna Kellam, genre-bending artist Parker Wierling, solo-act Clover County and multi-generational six-piece band Grassland, all playing in the peak of the afternoon heat.
Dooley and Baldwin, a professor performing duo, began their set at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage around 12:30 p.m., followed by After Hourz, an artist that mixes R&B, soul and hip-hop; and singer-songwriter Hunlo. The crowd built over the course of the day and remained steady as the day rolled on.
At 3:20 p.m., the Wicked Weed Stage turned over to L.G. Heart of the City. Following after, Squallé — the CEO and founder of Black Liaison, president and co-founder of The League of Step and a musician in Athens — delivered a high-energy rap performance.
The Echolocations performed at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 3:50 p.m., followed by solo artist TYL3R DAVIS at 4:40 p.m, punk rock band Hollowbody at 5:30 p.m. and rock band Lona at 6:20 p.m. All of those performing back to back as the crowd continuously grew in size throughout the evening.
Tedo Stone took the mic on the Wicked Weed Stage at 4:25 p.m., belting soul-inspired indie rock ballads. Three electric guitars caught the crowd’s attention as they kicked off their opening number.
“We’ve been watching them and playing festivals with them for years.” Mike MacDonald, the lead singer of Family and Friends, said. “ Everytime I get to see them [perform], it's a blast.”
As the day went on, festival-goers sought out some appetizing bites from local restaurant vendors to satisfy their hunger. The smell of barbeque and chicken led some to PONKO Chicken and Tamez Barbeque, while others headed over to “La Pa on Wheels” for some Mexican classics.
As the heat intensified, the question “Where did you get that popsicle?” could be heard between many attendees. King of Pops brought sweet relief with stands stationed throughout the festival.
McKendrick Bearden began his performance at the Wicked Weed Stage at 5:30 p.m. He was joined onstage by many musicians, including a cello player, despite the majority of his releases solely featuring himself.
Five Eight — a four-piece rock band established in 1992 — came to the Wicked Weed Stage at 6:30 p.m. and performed a lively set.
“They’re iconic, they’re old, they’ve been around Athens forever, and they still play really heavy, hard rock,” Quinn Phillips, an audience member, said.
Sex Cells, an alternative band, were on at 7:15 p.m. at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. The fog machine coupled with the lead singer’s red cat-eye sunglasses made for an attention-grabbing set.
T. Hardy Morris began at 7:45 p.m.on t the Wicked Weed Stage. His slow, moody music drew one of the largest, most diverse crowds of the day. All of the band members on stage were animated, creating plenty of engagement with the audience by dancing and laughing on stage.
Jameson Tank took to the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 8:20 p.m. for the final band performance of the evening on the Hull Street Stage. Dedicated fans gathered before their performance in anticipation. The band’s enthusiasm created contagious energy.
“Everyone hypes you up [at Athfest],” Bryce Burnette, the lead guitarist of Jameson, said.
The Pink Stones played the headlining performance at the Wicked Weed Stage at 9 p.m. The group captivated the audience with their unique sound, described as spacey honkytonk, pedal-to-the-metal trucker anthems and ecstatic gospel, according to their website. The audience danced to some of The Pink Stone’s newest music like “Who’s Laughing Now?” as well as older hits like “Blueberry Dream.”
The crowd once again filtered off of the Washington and Hull streets’ pavement as the night brought in the final evening of Club Crawl events.
Wrapping it up
The first performer for the final day of AthFest, The Welfare Liners, performed on the Wicked Weed Stage at noon, followed by rock band Supernova Rainbow Band and then energetic hip-hop artist BlackNerdNinja.
At the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage, IAMTIKICA performed at 12:30 p.m. TIKICA delivered an R&B performance in a glittery red dress on the sunny afternoon. UGA alumni Jacob Mallow followed with a unique alternative-folk and R&B sound at 1:15 p.m.
Mack2Tone, a rapper and hip-hop artist, took the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 2:05 p.m., followed by Motorhead 2X, the winner of the Album/Mixtape of the Year at the 2022 Athens Hip-Hop Awards.
At 2:30 p.m., Honeypuppy, a four-piece indie rock band, took the Wicked Weed Stage. Josie Callahan, the lead singer, writes the simple yet playful songs of the band.
John Swilley & the Soul Goats performed at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage at 3 p.m., displaying their genre-defying sound that combines soul, rock and R&B.
“I’m a local, so I've been going [to AthFest] since I was a kid, and it's kind of surreal to be on the stage. I work at Georgia theater and I'm around music all the time, and I've never really given my music a shot,” lead singer and guitarist Swilley said.
The Curbside Pickups, a five-piece band from Athens, played on the Wicked Weed Stage at 3:25 p.m. while the rock band Wyld Staleyz performed on the Hull Street Stage.
Dayroom was at the Wicked Weed Stage at 4:35 p.m. to deliver a carefree, fun set. James Riddle, the keyboardist, rocked the audience with his accordion while wearing no shoes. The rest of the band members danced, sang and played their instruments.
At 5:20 p.m., Klezmer Local 42 brought their one-of-a-kind sound to the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage. The group produces klezmer, which is traditional Eastern European Jewish music but with influences of Classic Rock, swing, hip-hop, pop radio hits, tangos and sea shanties.
Their head-turning sound, charismatic stage presence and colorful stage lights attracted a curious crowd.
“They are a staple here in Athens,” David Strickland, an Athfest stage manager, said. “Everyone knows them here, and they are well loved.”
Elf Power took the Wicked Weed Stage at 5:55 p.m., performing some of their music featured in the TV show “Cruel Summer.” The set was cut short when dark clouds and strong gusts of wind rolled in over the festival. The staff and volunteers at the Wicked Weed Stage worked quickly to lower the speakers lining the metal frame of the stage while the band made their exit.
The ChickaSaw Mudd Puppies were in the process of setting up for their 6:30 p.m. performance at the Paloma Park Hull Street Stage but had to pack everything back up when the weather took a turn.
Artists rapidly closed down their tents before the storm unleashed. Many festival-goers left AthFest as the weather grew more threatening, while others sought shelter underneath the tents. In the spirit of the festival, there were also a handful of people that hopped in line for a beer.
AthFest staff and volunteers instructed the crowd to seek shelter from the approaching storm in nearby buildings rather than under the tents.
As the curtain of rain drew on the final shows of AthFest 2023, the venue packed up and shipped out with the equipment. As the annual event ends, the streets eventually open for cars to drive through, and the event officially comes to a conclusion. AthFest looks to continue this momentum into the next festival in 2024, according to its website.