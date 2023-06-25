Downtown Athens was flooded with bustling foot traffic Saturday afternoon as attendees of the AthFest Music & Arts Festival perused a plethora of diverse vendors at AthFest’s Artist Market.
Arranged in lines of white tents along Washington Street, vendors with artistic capabilities of all kinds displayed their talents in hopes to attract people to their small businesses. Composed of over 70 booths this year, the Artist Market focuses on local artists and craftspeople, according to the website. It was open from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Around 2 p.m., the market was buzzing with people of all ages. Many carried a burger, ice cream cone, smoothie or something edible of some sort as they popped in and out of vendors’ tents.
Creativity and diversity were in abundance at the market, as vendors appealed to all kinds of artistic tastes and niche hobbies. Vendors sold items including detailed nature paintings, handmade cutting boards, leather goods, dainty jewelry, crochet clothing, artsy plant vases, resin artwork, crystals and anything else imaginable.
Some vendors made short trips from their homes or shops in Athens to stake their claim at AthFest. Others, like Maddy Lahn, made considerable treks to be there.
Lahn is the owner of Clearwater, Florida based Akala Studios. This is her second year as a vendor at AthFest, although she has attended it before with family that lives in the area. She said when it made its return after the COVID-19 pandemic, she knew she wanted to be a vendor.
Lahn is a mixed media artist and makes everything she sells, such as the stained glass pieces, charcuterie boards, jewelry, prints and more. Her “plant babes” are what helped her business blow up, she said. Also coined “bonsai babes,” these are plant vases that replicate real models’ bodies and can be custom-made.
“I try to focus on body positivity a lot because you never see yourself represented in media, and I wanted to see somebody with hip dips. I wanted to see somebody that looked like me,” Lahn said. “And then I started doing that and people just loved it. And they're like, ‘This is my favorite plant. This is how I feel empowered. There's meaning behind this for me.’”
Down the way from Lahn, positioned in front of Morton Theatre, was Joy/Tray, who were selling for the first time not just at AthFest, but at any market. Best friends Atrayee Sarkar and Joy Atkinson run the business, with Sarkar selling their entomology specimens and taxidermy and Atkinson selling her “BBGirl” drawings — caricature-like cartoons of pop icons and television characters.
Atkinson was hard at work creating custom caricatures on her iPad for patrons.
“It's been a really cool experience, because I've noticed a lot of parents with children, like families, have wanted to do caricatures, which is so nice because I feel like the style of BBGirls really serves, like, adolescent life,” Atkinson said.
Sarkar also shared positive sentiments about their first time at AthFest.
“It's just been such an awesome human experience. And I'm enjoying watching people… love what I do because I felt like for a long time that only I liked it,” they said.
Another vendor, “Momo Flamingo” — legally known as Morgan King — sold their art pieces of their pink flamingo character, inspired by the children’s book “Pete the Cat.” Along with acrylic paintings of the flamingo, patrons could pay for balloon animals, unicycling and trumpet performances and more of their talents.
“I’m just kind of displaying everything I have slash can do. When people buy a print or or a painting, I play a song for them…so the business is basically me and all my skills as a 27- year-old, like everything I have to offer,” Momo said.
They said the highlight of their day at AthFest was meeting James Dean, the illustrator of “Pete the Cat,” at the festival as well as people buying their original paintings.
As the day crept closer to 4 p.m., the streets were still packed with patrons, many of whom interacted with vendors, getting to know them and asking questions about their work.
“You gotta come see yourself. It's the best community-based event, and it feels so big but so small at the same time, because…it's so intimate. But there's so much going on everywhere,” Lahn said.